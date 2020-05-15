Star Wars The Mandalorian casts Deadwood's Timothy Olyphant

HBO

For the next season of the Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian on Disney Plus, fans will see a new face in the crowd: Netflix's Santa Clarita Diet actor Timothy Olyphant, according to a Friday report from The Hollywood Reporter.

No official word yet on if Olyphant will be playing a well-known Star Wars character or someone brand new. But considering Olyphant's talents for playing a gunslinger and cowboy in the TV shows Justified and Deadwood, it'd be great to see him saddle up next to the Mandalorian himself (played by Pedro Pascal) as a sidekick, or maybe even a new nemesis.

Disney and Lucasfilm didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

FX Networks

Olyphant will be joining the cast with other newcomers to season 2 of The Mandalorian, including Terminator actor Michael Biehn, Luke Cage actor Rosario Dawson and Star Wars movie prequels actor Temuera Morrison.

New directors will be on hand for the next season as well, including Robert Rodriguez (Sin City) and Peyton Reed (Ant-Man and the Wasp). They'll be joining director Dave Filoni and show creator Jon Favreau. The next season of The Mandalorian debuts on Disney Plus in October.