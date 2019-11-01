Ant-Man 3 to be directed by Peyton Reed, report says

Marvel

Director Peyton Reed has reportedly signed on for Ant-Man 3. Reed also directed the first two Marvel Cinematic Universe films about the almost microscopic superhero: 2015's Ant-Man and 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Plot details and the release date remain a mystery, says a Friday report by The Hollywood Reporter. Shooting is reportedly scheduled to begin at the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021, with a potential 2022 release. We do know that there are three unnamed Marvel movies slated to release in 2022.

For the MCU in 2020, we'll be getting New Mutants on April 3, Black Widow on May 1 and The Eternals on Nov. 6. In 2021, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Feb. 12, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7 and Thor: Love and Thunder on Nov. 5.

The third installment of the Ant-Man series will reportedly see the return of Paul Rudd playing Scott Lang, the bumbling-criminal-turned-superhero. There's no confirmation that The Wasp, aka Hope Van Dyne, played by Evangeline Lilly, will return yet. The last time the pair appeared in a film together was in Avengers: Endgame.

CNET reached out to Reed's representatives for comment and we'll update when we hear back.