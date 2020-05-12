Star Wars series The Mandalorian has cast Bo-Katan Kryze voice actor Katee Sackhoff from animated Star Wars shows The Clone Wars and Rebels to play her live-action counterpart, a report says. She will reprise the role of Mandalorian warrior Kryze in the second season of the Disney Plus series, according to a report Tuesday by Slash Film.
In the final season of The Clone Wars, Bo-Katan Kryze and Ahsoka Tano battled Darth Maul. In Rebels, she became the owner of the Darksaber weapon seen at the end of season one of The Mandalorian.
Sackhoff filmed her segments for The Mandalorian in February prior to the shutdowns imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the report. Boba Fett will also be joining the second season of The Mandalorian, it was revealed last week, while Ahsoka Tano will reportedly join the cast for the Disney Plus show, although she'll apparently be played by Rosario Dawson rather than Clone Wars voice actor Ashley Eckstein.
Disney Plus didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Mandalorian reportedly casts Clone Wars voice actor as live-action Bo-Katan Kryze
