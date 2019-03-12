Spotify and Hulu drop streaming bundle to $10 a month

Hulu

Starting Tuesday, if you have Spotify Premium you can get Hulu's ad-supported package at no additional cost. The offer extends to new and existing Spotify Premium users. If you have Hulu, you can also take advantage of the deal.

If you're new to Spotify Premium, after you sign up for the offer, you'll have the Premium streaming service and Hulu free for the first 30 days. After the first month, you'll pay $10 per month.

If you already have Spotify Premium, you can activate Hulu as part of your account.

Hulu and Spotify offered a similar deal last April and bundled their services for $13 per month. If you're still paying last year's bundle price, you'll be automatically migrated to the new $10 deal.

The offer lasts until June 10.