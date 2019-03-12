Spotify and Hulu $10 bundle offer: Everything you need to know

Hulu

If you have Spotify Premium, you can now get Hulu's ad-supported service at no extra cost. New and existing subscribers to Spotify Premium and Hulu can sign up for the specially priced bundle through June 10.

If you're new to Spotify Premium, after you sign up for the offer, you'll get the ad-free music streaming service and Hulu's ad-supported TV service for 30 days. After the first month, you'll pay $10 per month thereafter.

If you already have Spotify Premium, you can activate Hulu for no additional cost by signing up here.

Hulu and Spotify offered a similar deal last April and bundled their services for $13 per month. If you're still paying last year's bundle price, you'll be automatically migrated to the new $10 deal.

Here's everything else you need to know about the current promotion:

The basics

Spotify and Hulu have teamed up on a discounted bundle deal. Whether you're brand new to both, an existing subscriber of one but not the other -- or both already -- you're eligible for the promotion which includes access to Spotify's ad-free premium service (normally $9.99 per month) and Hulu's ad-supported service (normally $5.99) for a total of $9.99 per month. You can sign up for the specially priced bundle now through June 10.

The caveats



There are a few catches here, mostly for existing Spotify and Hulu subscribers. Current Spotify subscribers who have a "Students Tier" membership or the "Family Plan" -- where up to four members of a household can listen to different songs concurrently -- are not eligible for this promotion. Same goes for Hulu subscribers who have the "No Ads" or "Hulu + Live TV" plans.

Check out all of the terms and conditions here.

This deal includes Spotify's Premium tier of service, which is ad-free, and Hulu's "ad-supported" plan, which includes ad interruptions. The company says that the number of ads on Hulu is "generally less than half of that of traditional broadcast and cable TV" and that the platform will accommodate your ad preferences.

The time frame

You can sign up for the special bundle pricing bundle until June 10.

I'm brand new to Spotify and Hulu. Am I eligible for this deal?

Yes. You can sign up here.

I already have Hulu but not Spotify. Am I eligible for this deal?

Yes. You can sign up here. But to qualify for the special pricing, current Hulu subscribers need to switch their billing over to Spotify. Note that you you won't get a prorated credit or refund from Hulu for the current month of service -- and you'll forfeit any credit balances on your account.

I already have Spotify but not Hulu. Am I eligible for this deal?

If you're a Spotify Premium subscriber, yes. You can sign up here. Current Spotify subscribers who have a "Students Tier" membership or the "Family Plan" -- where up to four members of a household can listen to different songs concurrently -- are not eligible for this promotion.

I already have Spotify and Hulu. Am I eligible for this deal?

Yes. You can sign up here. But to qualify for the special pricing, current Hulu subscribers need to switch their billing over to Spotify. Note that you you won't get a prorated credit or refund from Hulu for the current month of service -- and you'll forfeit any credit balances on your account.

I am a Spotify Family Plan subscriber. Am I eligible for this deal?

No. Current Spotify subscribers who have the "Family Plan" -- where up to four members of a household can listen to different songs concurrently -- are not eligible for this promotion.

I am a Spotify Student Tier subscriber. Am I eligible for this deal?

No. Current Spotify subscribers who have a "Students Tier" membership are not eligible for this promotion.

Are there any time commitments or contractual obligations?

No. Unlike a cable service or gym membership, this is a month-by-month plan. You can cancel at any time.

Seems too good to be true. Why now?

The announcement came one day after Apple revealed that it's having its own event on March 25. That event will reportedly focus on several new Apple services, including a video service with Apple-exclusive content. While Apple's exact plans and pricing aren't known, Spotify and Hulu are no doubt hoping that this music-plus-video offering for $10 per month will be a strong counteroffer to whatever Apple has in the wings.

