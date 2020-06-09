Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 animation work begins amid COVID-19

Sony

Sony has begun work on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 amid widespread production delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nick Kondo, Sony Imageworks lead animator, said Monday that he kicked off work on the project, which is due to be released in 2022.

"First day on the job!" Kondo tweeted.

The second Into the Spider-Verse movie was confirmed in November, and was originally set to hit the big screen on April 8, 2022, but was delayed to Oct. 7, 2022, due to the pandemic.

First day on the job! pic.twitter.com/qfqcCAi9wF — Nick Kondo 近藤 (@NickTyson) June 8, 2020

While Peter Parker remains part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe -- thanks partly to Tom Holland, who currently portrays the live-action version of the character -- the Spider-Man property is still owned by Sony. Sony Pictures Animation developed the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movie released in 2018.

The first installment was based on the 2014-2015 Marvel Comics Spider-Verse event, which featured a bunch of spider-powered characters including two Peters, Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen battling Morlun and the Inheritors.

Correction, 1:37 a.m. PT: This story initially had an incorrect original release date. It was April 8, 2022.