Spider-Man's not leaving the MCU yet, and fans think that's super

Jojo Whilden/Sony Pictures

Spider-Man pulled out a super achievement on Friday: He managed to stay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After weeks of negotiation between Sony, which owns the cinematic rights to Spider-Man, and Marvel, it was announced that Marvel's Kevin Feige will return to produce another Spider-Man film. The webslinger will also appear in a future Marvel Studios film, the studios noted in a joint release.

Tom Holland, who plays Spidey, was a little bit excited, posting a clip from The Wolf of Wall Street to emphasize his happiness.

And Holland's co-star, Zendaya, who plays MJ, shared a dancing Spider-Man clip, so safe to assume she's also psyched about the news.

And people who didn't star in the movie also were pretty enthused. "Welcome home, Peter," one Twitter user wrote.

"The world is in perfect balance again," wrote another.

Welcome home Peter pic.twitter.com/0nV12qhUz6 — Nolan Massey (@Knottyorchid12) September 27, 2019

THE WORLD IS IN PERFECT BALANCE AGAIN #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/FoAuQ9xUTU — Spatziline (@spatziline) September 27, 2019

Lmao Disney to Sony after spiderman comes back to mcu #SpiderManpic.twitter.com/Yt7i1joeyX — Shan (@shanuddin889) September 27, 2019

Disney still bad but anyways since Spidey is back pic.twitter.com/xS2aYguEpL — Christian (@Chris121801) September 27, 2019

Spiderman staying in MCU

We did it Mr Stark

We did it....😭#SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/0D8yRptKJ9 — Alhaji Dami♔ (@dukedammy) September 27, 2019

And more than a few social-media mentions were of Kevin Feige, a favorite of Marvel fans.

"Kevin Feige might be the most popular guy in the country right now," wrote one Twitter user. "I know this will NEVER happen but Feige is now my dream candidate to replace Bob Iger as (Disney) CEO."

Ok. Kevin Feige might be the most popular guy in the country right now. I know this will NEVER happen but Feige is now my dream candidate to replace Bob Iger as CEO. — Andrew Justvig (@AndrewJustvig) September 27, 2019

Kevin feige going to work today like pic.twitter.com/6B1flqfCTy — uoɥsɹǝ⅁ (@gershon_exe) September 27, 2019

As excited as I was for Kevin Feige to produce a Star Wars movie, I thought it was the final nail in the coffin for Spidey and Sony was right about him being busy... but holy shit, Feige REALLY gets to do it all. — Lorenz, Jurassic World Ride stan (@KyloRenzGido) September 27, 2019

kevin feige signed up for a star wars movie and kept spider-man in the mcu in the same week... a true icon — sarah #blm🏳️‍🌈👽🎃🦇👻💀😈🤡🔪 (@sedavies98) September 27, 2019

And some had thoughts on the superhero movies they'd like to see down the line. Hey, fans can dream!

2021 - Spiderman 3

2021 - Marvel get the rights of Defenders back from Netflix



YALL SEE WHAT I SEE? Matt Murdock as Peter Parker's lawyer in Spiderman 3! make! it! happen!!! @Kevfeige @Marvel pic.twitter.com/GZQiBrT6CT — quentin #SaveDaredevil (@afterglowxoxo) September 27, 2019

If you want to be 10,000 IQ have Matt be Spiderman’s defense attorney but have the prosecuting attorney be She-Hulk — Bed Bath & Beyoncé (@the_redc0at) September 27, 2019

How awesome would hollands spider-man and cox daredevil in the same universe be!!! Same for punisher — Nick (@In_Tha_Internet) September 27, 2019

So, reputedly...Spidey's going to remain in the MCU? ...and he may possibly crossover into Sony's Venom down the line?



I seriously hope there's no strings or bullshit attached to this, because that's ridiculously exciting. — ⋆Fawful's Minion⋆ (@FawfulsMinion) September 27, 2019

