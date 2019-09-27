Spider-Man's not leaving the MCU yet, and fans think that's super

Spider-Man pulled out a super achievement on Friday: He managed to stay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After weeks of negotiation between Sony, which owns the cinematic rights to Spider-Man, and Marvel, it was announced that Marvel's Kevin Feige will return to produce another Spider-Man film. The webslinger will also appear in a future Marvel Studios film, the studios noted in a joint release.
Tom Holland, who plays Spidey, was a little bit excited, posting a clip from The Wolf of Wall Street to emphasize his happiness.
And Holland's co-star, Zendaya, who plays MJ, shared a dancing Spider-Man clip, so safe to assume she's also psyched about the news.
And people who didn't star in the movie also were pretty enthused. "Welcome home, Peter," one Twitter user wrote.
"The world is in perfect balance again," wrote another.
And more than a few social-media mentions were of Kevin Feige, a favorite of Marvel fans.
"Kevin Feige might be the most popular guy in the country right now," wrote one Twitter user. "I know this will NEVER happen but Feige is now my dream candidate to replace Bob Iger as (Disney) CEO."
And some had thoughts on the superhero movies they'd like to see down the line. Hey, fans can dream!
