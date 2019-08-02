Spider-Gwen spotted in Avengers: Endgame?

Sony Pictures Animation

When fans get their hands on the Avengers: Endgame Blu-ray on Aug. 13 -- or if they've already downloaded the digital release available now -- chances are they may end up spotting a few clever Easter eggs.

Eagle-eyed fans have already noticed what looks like a subtle nod to Gwen Stacy, aka Spider-Gwen -- who's walking in the halls of Peter Parker's high school among the other students.

If you look closely at the scene in Avengers: Endgame when Parker reunites with his friend Ned in their school's hallway after being dusted by Thanos, you can see a blond girl wearing a spider web print skirt and a pink backpack walk by them on the lower left side of the screen.

So my mind is kinda blown right now. I've never noticed that Gwen Stacy has been in Avengers Endgame this whole time. Peep the girl in the left. Blonde hair, wearing a black, spider web-printed skirt with a pink backpack. #AvengersEndgame #spiderman #spidergwen #marvel pic.twitter.com/mj55WfEv87 — Eddie E. (@edslifejourney) August 2, 2019

Though we can't get a better look at the mystery girl, it does seem like it could be Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen, or a least a nod to her existence.

Endgame's directors, the Russo Brothers, and screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have yet to officially confirm that the girl spotted in Parker's high school is Gwen Stacy.

Marvel fans are already familiar with Spider-Gwen thanks to her role in last year's flick Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

In the Marvel comics, Gwen Stacy and not Peter Parker is bitten by a radioactive spider and takes up the superhero name Spider-Woman (more commonly called Spider-Gwen by fans), and she uses her powers to protect New York.

Perhaps this subtle nod to Spider-Gwen means we could get to see her in a live-action MCU movie, or maybe even her own series on Disney Plus?

Here's hoping Marvel listens to fans wanting more female-led superhero movies and tells Spider-Gwen's origin story on the big screen.