In true superhero fashion, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland reportedly swooped in at the eleventh hour and helped secure Spidey's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thursday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger confirmed the news. Iger said that Holland reached out to him and they spoke. Iger told Kimmel it was evident that Holland passion for the films was evident and Iger praised his portrayal of the hero.

"It was clear that the fans wanted Tom back as a Spider-man," Iger told Kimmel.

There was concern that Far From Home would be Peter Parker's last adventure in the MCU. Sony Pictures owns the cinematic rights to the character, and a deal with the Disney-owned Marvel Studios allowed Spider-Man to appear in the MCU. That deal expired with Far From Home, and the partnership between the two studios was reportedly "100% dead" in August. The relationship was apparently severed after Disney sought a greater cut of box office revenue from future Spider-Man films.

Holland also made multiple appeals to Sony Pictures Chairman Tom Rothman to reach a resolution, according to a report Wednesday from the Hollywood Reporter. Late last month, the studios announced they had reached a deal for Marvel to make a third Spider-Man film for Sony and have the hero appear at least one more time in a Disney-Marvel film.

Sony and Disney didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Originally published Oct. 2.

Update, Oct. 4: Added background.