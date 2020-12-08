Spider-Man 3 will see return of Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst, Doc Ock, report says

Sony Pictures Entertainment

It looks like the Spider-Man 3 universe is continuing to expand, with reports saying we'll see some past Spidey cast members returning for the new movie: Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker, Kirsten Dunst as MJ and Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus. Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker and Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy are also undergoing negotiations to return to the film franchise, Collider reported Tuesday.

The live-action Spider-Verse seems to be coming to life, with Spider-Man 3 also seeing the return of Jamie Foxx's Electro, who previously appeared in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 with Garfield. J.K. Simmons, who played the editor of the Daily Bugle, J. Jonah Jameson, in the Maguire Spider-Man trilogy, could also make an appearance, as at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The stars of the previous two film series would be joining current Spider-Man, Tom Holland, and current MJ, Zendaya.

The Spider-Verse was explored in animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. No word yet on whether Miles Morales could be joining the live-action universe.

Benedict Cumberbatch will star as Doctor Strange in Spider-Man 3, it was reported in October. The time-bending Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero will join as Peter Parker's new mentor, following the death of Tony Stark/Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cumberbatch will also be returning in his own sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which has been delayed from May 2021 to March 25, 2022.

