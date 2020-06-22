Spider-Man's J. Jonah Jameson could appear in two more MCU movies

Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET

Spider-Man character J. Jonah Jameson is set to appear in more Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, actor JK Simmons revealed Monday. The Daily Bugle host who outed the super hero's identity as Peter Parker in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home said he's already filmed at least one other appearance, CNET sister site Comicbook.com.

"Yeah, that's the short answer," Simmons told SiriusXM when asked if JJJ will appear again. "There is a future for J. Jonah Jameson after a several year hiatus."

Simmons, who also played JJJ in the 2000s Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire, added "there is one more JJJ appearance in the can and from what I'm hearing there is a plan for yet another one."

Since Spider-Man 3 has yet to begin production, and Morbius and the Venom sequel have both finished filming, JJJ could be appearing in one or both of those.

Sony didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.