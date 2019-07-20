Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse of Madness revealed at Comic-Con 2019

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS ARRIVES MAY 7, 2021 #MarvelSDCC #SDCC2019 pic.twitter.com/Mo0Zld8bFS — cait petrakovitz 🦹🏽‍♀️➡️#SDCC (@misscp) July 21, 2019

Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is set to team up with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) when the two return to the big screen in Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse of Madness.

Marvel Studios confirmed the sequel andits entire plan for Marvel Phase 4 during their Saturday Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2019.

With the film's title, a version of the Marvel multiverse also seems to have been confirmed by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige. This has been teased at before in previous Marvel movies, including Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The events you see Wanda go through in the series will be directly tied to the multiverse, and lead into this movie, confirms @Kevfeige !! Seriously, talk about madness 😮 #MarvelSDCC — cait petrakovitz 🦹🏽‍♀️➡️#SDCC (@misscp) July 21, 2019

Tiny spoiler from Spider-Man: Far From Home here too for anyone that was wondering about that multiverse.

“Just because Beck was lying about the multiverse doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist,” @Kevfeige (-_^) #MarvelSDCC — cait petrakovitz 🦹🏽‍♀️➡️#SDCC (@misscp) July 21, 2019

The sequel is currently set for May 7, 2021, with Scott Derrickson returning to direct. The Doctor Strange film will arrive after the Eternals on Nov. 6 2020 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Feb. 12, 2021.