Jamie Foxx is in "final" talks to once again play blue volt zapping villain Electro/Max Dillon, who faced Andrew Garfield's web slinger in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Now, The Hollywood Reporter tells us, Foxx is set to face Tom Holland's Spidey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man 3, slated for 2021.
This news might be surprising for anyone who remembers what happened in The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Spider-Man ends up overloading Electro's electricity sucking body and killing him.
But the actor recently seen in Netflix's Project Power wouldn't be the first to reprise a Spidey role for the MCU. J.K. Simmons electrified everyone when he made an appearance as J. Jonah Jameson at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Simmons played the editor of the Daily Bugle in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy from 2002 to 2007.
For the MCU's Spider-Man 3, Jon Watts will return to direct for the third time, and we'll see most of Spidey's gang: Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned) and Tony Revolori (Eugene "Flash" Thompson). We'll have to wait to see if Simmons also makes a return, after Jameson revealed Peter Parker's true identity to the world.
Marvel didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
The as-yet-untitled Spider-Man 3 is set to arrive in theaters on Dec. 17, 2021.
Discuss: Marvel's Spider-Man 3 is bringing back Jamie Foxx as Electro
