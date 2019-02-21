Smart locks: One in four households intend to buy this year

Elecpro

Smart locks are gaining favor with consumers as one in four broadband households in the US intend to buy a connected lock in the next 12 months, according to new research.

A survey released Thursday by market research firm Parks Associates suggests that the popularity of connected locks will expand in the next few years from early adopters to households with moderate incomes and smaller homes.

Smart locks are internet-connected locks that are designed to be controlled with an app or via a voice assistant such as Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

The research found that 35 per cent of US broadband households find smart door locks to be affordable. The top five models rated by CNET cost between $150 and $250.

Smart locks are likely to become a feature that homebuyers look for. "Smart door locks are an easy and obvious addition to new homes and multifamily constructions, so partnerships with homebuilders and real-estate developers will have significant implications in broadening the user base," said Parks Associates' vice president Denise Ernst.

One of the potential roadblocks preventing the mainstream adoption of smart locks could be concerns over security. In November last year a researcher found that in some circumstances automated smart locks could be voice activated from outside without the need for a PIN number.