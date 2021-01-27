Sling TV raises price again on Orange and Blue plans

Sarah Tew/CNET

Sling TV's Orange and Blue plans will now cost $35 per month individually, or $50 per month for the joint package, according to a release from the TV streaming service on Wednesday. That's $5 extra a month above the price increase in December 2019.

TV channel prices climbed too. If you're a new Orange or Blue customer, Sports Extra will increase to $11 per month. Those who've already subscribed to the bundle will continue to pay $15 per month. Sling's "Extra" packages like comedy, kids and news now cost $6 per month -- an increase of $1. The company's Total TV Deal now costs $21 for new customers ($1 extra), and subscribers who bundle will pay $27 per month ($2 extra).

"Unfortunately, we are forced to raise prices because the television networks keep charging us more, but we fight hard to get the best deal for our customers," Michael Schwimmer, Sling TV Group President said in a release Wednesday.

Sling might smooth over the $5 extra per month with its offer of 50 hours of free DVR storage for all customers and 200 hours of DVR storage for DVR Plus subscribers. Sling's Orange and Blue customers also get a free preview of the "4 Extras Deal" until Feb. 15, which includes kids, news, lifestyle and comedy channels. Afterward, it's $12 per month.