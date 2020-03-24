Sir Patrick Stewart is giving you 1 free month of CBS All Access

Star Trek: Picard wraps up its freshman season this week, with a second one already greenlit. To celebrate, the big man himself, Sir Patrick Stewart, tweeted this:
Yep, the once and (hopefully) future captain of the Enterprise announced a month-long CBS All Access trial. To get it, use the above link (or following button) and promo code GIFT. Note that CBS All Access and CNET are both divisions of ViacomCBS.
CBS All Access is home to not only Picard, but also Star Trek: Discovery, The Good Fight, The Twilight Zone and other original series, as well as all current CBS shows, live news and a huge catalog of older TV series.
There are two plan tiers available: Limited Commercials ($5.99 a month) and Commercial Free, the latter allowing you to download videos for offline viewing. You can save 15% on either plan by paying annually instead of monthly.
As you might expect, signing up for this offer does require a credit card; after your first month, you'll start getting billed at the regular rate unless you cancel. But that gives you plenty of opportunities for binge-watching in the meantime.
