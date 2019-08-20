DIY home security company SimpliSafe has a smart lock on the horizon, a report says. The addition to its stable of smart home security could be launched in the fall, according to a report from Dave Zatz that included a purported picture of the upcoming device.
For now, SimpliSafe packages include a base station, and motion detectors and sensors can be added to the system at extra cost. They include entry sensors, motion sensors, glass break sensors, the SimpliCam, a panic button, smoke detectors, freeze detectors and leak detectors.
Other add-ons include a keypad, key fob, siren and yard sign.
There's no monthly fee if all you want is a localized alarm that sounds a siren if there's a break-in. Adding professional live monitoring costs an additional $15 a month, and being able to monitor the system from your phone using the SimpliSafe app costs $25 a month.
SimpliSafe didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
