SimpliSafe reportedly has a smart lock coming

Pictures have been leaked of what could be part of the DIY home security system.

The purported new smart lock from SimpliSafe.

 Dave Zatz

DIY home security company SimpliSafe has a smart lock on the horizon, a report says. The addition to its stable of smart home security could be launched in the fall, according to a report from Dave Zatz that included a purported picture of the upcoming device. 

For now, SimpliSafe packages include a base station, and motion detectors and sensors can be added to the system at extra cost. They include entry sensors, motion sensors, glass break sensors, the SimpliCam, a panic button, smoke detectors, freeze detectors and leak detectors.

Other add-ons include a keypad, key fob, siren and yard sign.

There's no monthly fee if all you want is a localized alarm that sounds a siren if there's a break-in. Adding professional live monitoring costs an additional $15 a month, and being able to monitor the system from your phone using the SimpliSafe app costs $25 a month.

SimpliSafe didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

