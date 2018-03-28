Take a look at SimpliSafe's new home security system

SimpliSafe is one of your most affordable options if you're shopping for a home security system that offers live monitoring. This year, the system boasts freshly re-designed hardware that looks a lot better than before.
The heart of each system is the Base Station. Along with a built-in siren, it houses the Wi-Fi and cellular radios that it uses to contact authorities in an emergency, and it also includes a 24-hour battery backup to keep you protected when the power goes out.
SimpliSafe also offers protections against natural threats. For instance, this leak detector will send you an alert if it comes into contact with water. Place it near your pipes for a little extra peace of mind.
SimpliSafe packages start at $229, and you can also build your own custom package with the exact sensors you want. It's easy to install and easy to use, and it offers comprehensive coverage against a wide variety of in-home emergencies. Check out our full review for more details.