Take a look at SimpliSafe's new home security system

CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Base Station

Keypad

Black, too

Key fob

Contact sensors

Motion detector

Pet-friendly

Glass break sensor

Siren

Panic button

Leak detector

Freeze sensor

Worth it?

  • simplisafebase
    1
    of 14
  • simplisafe-5
    2
    of 14
  • simplisafe-3
    3
    of 14
  • simplisafekeypad1
    4
    of 14
  • simplisafe-10
    5
    of 14
  • simplisafe-2
    6
    of 14
  • simplisafe-4
    7
    of 14
  • simplisafe-1
    8
    of 14
  • simplisafe-7
    9
    of 14
  • simplisafesiren
    10
    of 14
  • simplisafe-11
    11
    of 14
  • simplisafe-9
    12
    of 14
  • simplisafe-6
    13
    of 14
  • simplisafe-8
    14
    of 14

SimpliSafe is one of your most affordable options if you're shopping for a home security system that offers live monitoring. This year, the system boasts freshly re-designed hardware that looks a lot better than before.

Caption by / Photo by SimpliSafe
$259.95
Read Full Review
See at SimpliSafe

The heart of each system is the Base Station. Along with a built-in siren, it houses the Wi-Fi and cellular radios that it uses to contact authorities in an emergency, and it also includes a 24-hour battery backup to keep you protected when the power goes out.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$259.95
Read Full Review
See at SimpliSafe

The other mandatory device is the keypad, which serves as your main point of control over the system.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$259.95
Read Full Review
See at SimpliSafe

Like the base station, the keypad now comes in your choice of black or white.

Caption by / Photo by SimpliSafe
$259.95
Read Full Review
See at SimpliSafe

You can also control your system from an optional keychain fob accessory.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$259.95
Read Full Review
See at SimpliSafe

Onto the sensors themselves. First up, contact sensors that can tell whether doors, windows or drawers are open or closed.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$259.95
Read Full Review
See at SimpliSafe

Next: motion detectors you can stick up on your walls to track movement throughout your home.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$259.95
Read Full Review
See at SimpliSafe

Those motion detectors promise to distinguish between pets and people -- they did a great job of it in our tests.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$259.95
Read Full Review
See at SimpliSafe

This glass break sensor listens for the sound of broken glass. SimpliSafe claims that its precise enough to tell the difference between a broken window and a broken plate.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$259.95
Read Full Review
See at SimpliSafe

If you have a large home, you might want to add an extra siren to your order. When the system goes off, it'll sound the alarm.

Caption by / Photo by SimpliSafe
$259.95
Read Full Review
See at SimpliSafe

You can also add a panic button to your order that'll instantly trigger the alarm in an emergency.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$259.95
Read Full Review
See at SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe also offers protections against natural threats. For instance, this leak detector will send you an alert if it comes into contact with water. Place it near your pipes for a little extra peace of mind.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$259.95
Read Full Review
See at SimpliSafe

This freeze sensor checks the temperature every hour. If things every get too cold, it'll let you know so you can prevent frozen pipes.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$259.95
Read Full Review
See at SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe packages start at $229, and you can also build your own custom package with the exact sensors you want. It's easy to install and easy to use, and it offers comprehensive coverage against a wide variety of in-home emergencies. Check out our full review for more details.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$259.95
Read Full Review
See at SimpliSafe
1 of 14
|

Take a look at SimpliSafe's new home security system

Published:
Up Next
Smart Garage 101: Your guide to gar...
12

Latest Stories

Iron Man Robert Downey Jr. champions sick boy's cause

Iron Man Robert Downey Jr. champions sick boy's cause

by
We are giving away two Xbox One Xs and then some

We are giving away two Xbox One Xs and then some

by
Adnan Syed of Serial podcast fame granted new trial

Adnan Syed of Serial podcast fame granted new trial

by
OnePlus 6 notch will be narrower than iPhone X

OnePlus 6 notch will be narrower than iPhone X

by
Verizon wants to put Palm phones back in your palm (The 3:59, Ep. 377)

Verizon wants to put Palm phones back in your palm (The 3:59, Ep. 377)

by
2019 Acura MDX A-Spec debuts sportier threads in New York

2019 Acura MDX A-Spec debuts sportier threads in New York

by