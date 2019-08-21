SimpliSafe brings its DIY security system to your door with a new smart lock

SimpliSafe's latest DIY home security system won our Editors' Choice award, and rightly so. The system is affordable and easy to set up and use. Now, SimpliSafe is adding to that home security portfolio with the SimpliSafe Smart Lock.

At 0.9 inch thick, the SimpliSafe Smart Lock will supposedly be the thinnest on the market, according to the team at SimpliSafe. The lock will include an auto-lock timer that will lock your door after 60 seconds.

You can remotely lock or unlock it and arm your SimpliSafe system remotely from the SimpliSafe app. That app will also show alerts for locking and unlocking with a timeline of activity.

There's also a keypad for physical PINs, and you can unlock it with the SimpliSafe keypad, keyfob or your original key. You can individualize PINs for guests or members of your household, and you can set temporary PINs as well.

The smart lock integrates into the rest of SimpliSafe's system to lock with commands like "Alexa, arm SimpliSafe" that also arm doors and windows and activate sensors.

SimpliSafe's Smart Lock will cost $99 and comes in three finishes called nickel, cloud and obsidian. This initial Smart Lock works with any All New SimpliSafe system. A standalone lock is planned for the near future.

The Simplisafe Smart Lock will be available on SimpliSafe's website Sept. 15 and come to Best Buy stores and Best Buy's website on Oct. 13. Online preorders for Best Buy begin Oct. 1.