SimpliSafe and August Smart Locks join forces for home security

SimpliSafe and August Home made their way to the top of our best lists after testing them out at the CNET Smart Home. Tuesday, the two companies announced a partnership to integrate their devices, allowing August Smart Locks to work with SimpliSafe security systems.

If you own an August Smart Lock and SimpliSafe security system, you'll be able to sync up locking and unlocking your lock with arming and disarming your security system. If you disarm your system using the SimpliSafe Key Fob, Keypad or mobile app, your August Smart Lock will automatically unlock. Arming the system works the same way: arm your SimpliSafe system, and your August Smart Lock will lock with it.

SimplieSafe/August Home

The August and SimpliSafe integration will also work remotely, so if you need to let someone in while you're not home, you'll be able to disarm and unlock your home from the SimpliSafe app. To access SimpliSafe remotely via the mobile app, you will need SimpliSafe's $25-per-month Interactive Professional Alarm Monitoring Plan.

The update is scheduled to arrive sometime in May to SimpliSafe customers subscribed to the $25 Interactive Professional Alarm Monitoring Plan. On the August side, you'll need an August Smart Lock or August Smart Lock Pro with an August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge.