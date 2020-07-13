Signing up for Peacock? Use an Android device to get the best deal

NBCUniversal/screenshot by Oscar Gonzalez/CNET

Looking to give NBCUniversal's Peacock a try when the service becomes available on July 15? You'll want to make sure to create your account on an Android phone or tablet or an Android TV device like Nvidia Shield.

As part of a prelaunch deal struck with Google, those who sign up for Peacock using an Android device will be able to get three months of Peacock Premium service for free. Normally $5 per month, Peacock Premium will offer more than 20,000 hours of content, or nearly double the amount that is available for the free, ad-supported tier.

An ad-free version of Peacock Premium is available for $10 per month.

The Google deal is a significant extension of the regular seven-day free trial that NBCUniversal is offering those who sign up for Peacock through Apple devices, Microsoft's Xbox or in web browsers. Under the deal, Peacock Premium will be available until Oct. 15, at which point users will be charged the regular $5 per month rate.

After making an account on Android, you'll be able to log in and watch on other devices like iPhones, Xboxes or smart TVs from LG and Vizio. The only difference now is that you'll be able to access the Premium content for free until mid-October.

One place you might not be able to watch Peacock: Amazon Fire TV or Roku. Like AT&T's HBO Max, as of writing Peacock has yet to reach a deal with the two most popular streaming platforms.