Save $50 on the Apple Watch Series 4

Tick tock, time is running out on your chance to line up a Mother's Day gift. If you plan to skip the flowers this year and go the tech route, splurging on the latest Apple Watch for dear ol' mom -- or getting one for yourself -- won't set you back as much as you might think. The Apple Watch Series 4 is currently $50 off at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart.

CNET also has (more affordable) Mother's Day gift ideas for health nuts and fitness buffs and favorite gifts for moms.

Watch this: The Apple Watch Series 4 delivers on its fitness promises

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 40mm): $349 (save $50) Sarah Tew/CNET If Mom already has an iPhone, an Apple Watch makes a great addition. She can make payments, stream music and track her fitness. The health benefits of the Series 4 go beyond counting steps: it notifies you of high or irregular heart rhythms that could signal potentially life-threatening conditions like atrial fibrillation; it has a built-in electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG) feature; and it alerts your emergency contacts if you've taken a bad fall. The smaller 40mm size will likely fit most moms. Amazon and Best Buy each have multiple color options on sale. Best Buy has the Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport Band, Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band and Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport Loop. Amazon has the Seashell Sport Loop, Space Gray Aluminum with Black Sport Band and Space Gray Aluminum with Black Sport Loop. See at Amazon Read full review

At Walmart, only the Space Gray model with the Black Sport Band is on sale.

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm): $379 (save $50) Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon also has six color combos on sale of the larger 44mm model. See at Amazon