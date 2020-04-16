Best Mother's Day 2020 gifts under $50

Mother's Day is just around the corner, on Sunday, May 10 in the US. With coronavirus quarantines, lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders keeping many families apart, this will likely be a different holiday than usual for many. But you can still send a gift to the mothers and mother figures in your life if you like, no matter your budget -- CNET has a full list of gift options available for under $25 if you're looking for something small, or in the $51 to $100 range if you have more to spend. You can also check out all of our favorite Mother's Day gifts.

Here are several options in the $26 to $50 range. Many of these products have been fully reviewed or anecdotally tested by CNET editors.

Sarah Tew/CNET The JBL Clip 3 is a fully waterproof bluetooth speaker, offering great sound for its small size. It also has a carabiner integrated, so your mom can clip it to a bag, or hang it from a peg. Read our JBL Clip 3 review.

Amazon If your mom is a coffee fan and missing her daily fix, a classic Chemex pour-over coffeemaker might be a great addition to her kitchen. Check out the other best coffee accessories of 2020 here.

Sarah Tew/CNET Looking for an Apple AirPods alternative for your mom? The EarFun Free earphones are wireless headphones with Bluetooth 5.0, and USB-C and wireless charging. They're also fully waterproof -- and come at a fraction of the cost of AirPods. Read our take on the EarFun Free earphones here.