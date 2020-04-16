Best Mother's Day 2020 gifts under $50

Mother's Day is just around the corner, on Sunday, May 10 in the US. With coronavirus quarantines, lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders keeping many families apart, this will likely be a different holiday than usual for many. But you can still send a gift to the mothers and mother figures in your life if you like, no matter your budget -- CNET has a full list of gift options available for under $25 if you're looking for something small, or in the $51 to $100 range if you have more to spend. You can also check out all of our favorite Mother's Day gifts.
Here are several options in the $26 to $50 range. Many of these products have been fully reviewed or anecdotally tested by CNET editors.
If your mom is watching a lot of TV right now, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus can turn any HDTV into a state-of-the-art streamer that gets every major channel and streaming service, including Netflix and Hulu. It streams up to 4K resolution, and the included remote controls the TV's power and volume, too. Read our Roku Streaming Stick Plus review.
The JBL Clip 3 is a fully waterproof bluetooth speaker, offering great sound for its small size. It also has a carabiner integrated, so your mom can clip it to a bag, or hang it from a peg. Read our JBL Clip 3 review.
If your mom is a coffee fan and missing her daily fix, a classic Chemex pour-over coffeemaker might be a great addition to her kitchen. Check out the other best coffee accessories of 2020 here.
Looking for an Apple AirPods alternative for your mom? The EarFun Free earphones are wireless headphones with Bluetooth 5.0, and USB-C and wireless charging. They're also fully waterproof -- and come at a fraction of the cost of AirPods. Read our take on the EarFun Free earphones here.
Bring Google Assistant to your mom's nightstand with the Lenovo Smart Clock, a clock with a variety of faces and highly customizable alarms. A sunrise alarm feature will make the display get gradually brighter starting 30 minutes before her scheduled alarm, to ease her into her morning. Read our Lenovo Smart Clock review.
Best Mother's Day 2020 gifts under $50
