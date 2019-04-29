Best Mother's Day gifts from $100 to $250

If you're looking to spend a little more on your mom this year we're here to help. This massive list contains the best gear we've reviewed that costs between $100 and $250. Whether she needs a new TV or a replacement phone, there should be a piece of tech on this list to suit her.

Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Amazon Paperwhite $130 Sarah Tew/CNET The new fully backlit Paperwhite improves on its predecessor with a smoother finish, slimmer design and Bluetooth. But the biggest difference is full waterproofing, which should be music to the ears of book lovers who like to relax with a Kindle in the bath. See at Amazon Read full review

Apple iPhone SE $250 Sarah Tew/CNET Apple is selling out old stocks of the discontinued iPhone SE -- just in time for Mother's Day. With its pocketable size and ease of use, this is a great phone for the price. See at Apple Read full review

Moto G6 $138 Josh Miller/CNET Did you expect to see not one but two actual phones on this list? The G6, with ample processing speed, dual rear cameras and near-stock Android Oreo, is one of the best budget phones, well, ever. See at Amazon Read full review

Amazon Fire HD 10 $150 Ben Fox Rubin/CNET There's a glut of tablets out there, but they're either cheap and underpowered or beyond the reach of gift givers. Amazon's largest tablet, the Fire HD 10, is right in the sweet spot with a large screen, fast processor and affordable price. See at Amazon Read full review

TCL S325 series Roku TV $200 Sarah Tew/CNET The 43-inch S325 may not be 4K (at this size, you won't notice) but it includes the best-in-class Roku Smart TV operating system to please binge-happy TV addicts. See at Amazon Read full review

Vizio SB3621 Sarah Tew/CNET It's safe to say that every other device on this list pales in comparison with the value of this Vizio. Honest-to-goodness sound quality -- complete with a wireless subwoofer -- will have your Mom thanking you every time she blasts a movie. Your wallet will thank you for the price. See at Walmart Read full review

Sonos One $199 Sarah Tew/CNET If you want to give Mom the gift of improved sound quality, or the ability to speak into thin air to ask for tunes, there can be only One. See at Amazon Read full review

Logitech Harmony Companion $105 Sarah Tew For the family with a bunch of audio-video gear, nothing beats a universal remote. And despite some innovations in this space recently, like the $99 Caavo Control Center, the basic Harmony clicker is still the best choice for most systems. See at Amazon Read full review

Asus RT-AC86U $180 Maybe you're sick of troubleshooting your mom's Wi-Fi connection. The solution could be a new, really good router, and our current favorite is this Asus. See at Amazon Read full review

Bose QuietComfort 25 $180 The Bose QuietComfort 25 is an excellent set of noise-canceling headphones, and they're absolutely essential if your mom is a frequent traveler or just wants to block out ambient noises from the outside world. See at Bose Read full review

Apple AirPods $159 Sarah Tew/CNET With improved sound and better battery life, the updated AirPods are even better than the groundbreaking original. See at Walmart Read full review