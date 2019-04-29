Best Mother's Day gifts from $100 to $250

If you're looking to spend a little more on your mom this year we're here to help. This massive list contains the best gear we've reviewed that costs between $100 and $250. Whether she needs a new TV or a replacement phone, there should be a piece of tech on this list to suit her.
Amazon Paperwhite $130Sarah Tew/CNET
The new fully backlit Paperwhite improves on its predecessor with a smoother finish, slimmer design and Bluetooth. But the biggest difference is full waterproofing, which should be music to the ears of book lovers who like to relax with a Kindle in the bath.
Apple iPhone SE $250Sarah Tew/CNET
Apple is selling out old stocks of the discontinued iPhone SE -- just in time for Mother's Day. With its pocketable size and ease of use, this is a great phone for the price.
Moto G6 $138Josh Miller/CNET
Did you expect to see not one but two actual phones on this list? The G6, with ample processing speed, dual rear cameras and near-stock Android Oreo, is one of the best budget phones, well, ever.
Amazon Fire HD 10 $150Ben Fox Rubin/CNET
There's a glut of tablets out there, but they're either cheap and underpowered or beyond the reach of gift givers. Amazon's largest tablet, the Fire HD 10, is right in the sweet spot with a large screen, fast processor and affordable price.
TCL S325 series Roku TV $200Sarah Tew/CNET
The 43-inch S325 may not be 4K (at this size, you won't notice) but it includes the best-in-class Roku Smart TV operating system to please binge-happy TV addicts.
Vizio SB3621Sarah Tew/CNET
It's safe to say that every other device on this list pales in comparison with the value of this Vizio. Honest-to-goodness sound quality -- complete with a wireless subwoofer -- will have your Mom thanking you every time she blasts a movie. Your wallet will thank you for the price.
Sonos One $199Sarah Tew/CNET
If you want to give Mom the gift of improved sound quality, or the ability to speak into thin air to ask for tunes, there can be only One.
Logitech Harmony Companion $105Sarah Tew
For the family with a bunch of audio-video gear, nothing beats a universal remote. And despite some innovations in this space recently, like the $99 Caavo Control Center, the basic Harmony clicker is still the best choice for most systems.
Asus RT-AC86U $180
Maybe you're sick of troubleshooting your mom's Wi-Fi connection. The solution could be a new, really good router, and our current favorite is this Asus.
Bose QuietComfort 25 $180
The Bose QuietComfort 25 is an excellent set of noise-canceling headphones, and they're absolutely essential if your mom is a frequent traveler or just wants to block out ambient noises from the outside world.
Apple AirPods $159Sarah Tew/CNET
With improved sound and better battery life, the updated AirPods are even better than the groundbreaking original.
