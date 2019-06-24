Future Publishing/Getty Images

Samsung's SmartThings line of devices is expanding, the company announced in a press release Monday. In addition to a SmartThings app redesign that launched with the S10 line of mobile phones, SmartThings is adding three new smart home products. Here's what we know.

SmartThings Cam

This is Samsung's first foray into making a smart home camera, and it has competitive stats. The camera is full HD 1080p, and comes with HDR and a 145-degree wide-angle lens.

Samsung SmartThings

You can speak to anyone on the other side of the camera with two-way audio and it runs on Wi-Fi, so you won't need the SmartThings hub to connect this camera to your smart home.

It costs $90 and works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and of course, Bixby. You can connect up to four SmartThings Cams for free, bringing 24-hour rolling cloud video storage. Additional storage is available for $7.99 per month or $80 per year and supports up to eight cameras with 30 days of rolling storage, clip archiving and people detection.

SmartThings Wi-Fi Smart Plug

Like the SmartThings Cam, the SmartThings Wifi Smart Plug is Wi-Fi enabled so there is no SmartThings hub required. It costs $18 and works with Bixby, Google Assistant and Alexa. There's no USB port on the side like we've seen in other smart plug models from PureGear and ConnectSense, but there is a manual switch in case your internet or power goes out.

Samsung SmartThings

SmartThings Smart Bulb

Rounding out the trio of SmartThings additions is the SmartThings Smart Bulb. At just $9.99, this bulb isn't meant to compete with higher-end models from Philips Hue or Lifx.

Samsung SmartThings

It's an energy-efficient LED, but it is Zigbee and Z-Wave enabled, so you will need a SmartThings hub to connect it. The bulb is dimmable and can be controlled via voice with Bixby, Google Assistant or Alexa or in the SmartThings app.

Samsung seems to be taking steps toward a hubless smart home and simpler setup, at least with the camera and the smart plug. We're still awaiting an availability announcement for the Galaxy Home speaker, Samsung's answer to Google Home and Amazon Echo. The SmartThings Cam, SmartThings Wifi Smart Plug and SmartThings Smart Bulb are available online now and rolling out to retail stores this week.

These smart plugs are the secret to a seamless smart home

52 indoor security cameras for a safer smart home

Mentioned Above Google Home $99 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.