Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

Security Cameras Leer en español

Ring's 'peephole' video doorbell camera for apartments is now available

The $199 Ring Door View Cam video doorbell ships out to customers today.

lifestyle-cam-door-view-4265-hillcrest-ms-0235

The first batch of Ring Door View Cams are now shipping out to customers who pre-ordered them.

 Ring

Ring's $199 Door View, the latest smart doorbell from Amazon's smart home security company, Ring, is shipping out to customers from today. 

The Door View Cam has a rechargeable battery, which means there's no hardwiring involved. Ring says there's no need for drilling or making any other major changes to your door, but you do need a door with a peephole for it to work.

Remove your existing peephole, place the Door View Cam on the front and back of the door, along with the battery and the removable faceplate. 

Ring's Door View Cam comes with:

  • 1080p HD resolution
  • Motion detection
  • Microphone and speaker
  • Rechargeable battery
  • Night vision

Ring isn't the first company to introduce a smart doorbell like this. Ezviz, Remo+ and Yale have announced similar products. 

Further reading

In addition to the new smart doorbell, new Ring sensors will be available for sale on Ring's online store. They include a flood and freeze sensor, a smoke and carbon monoxide "listener" and a dome siren -- all optional accessories to accompany Ring's Alarm security system

Ring also recently introduced Smart Lighting, motion-sensing outdoor lights that work with Ring's other home security products.  The Ring Door View Cam is available now for purchase.

Originally published Jan. 7 at 9:01 a.m. PST

Update, June 18: Confirms availability and shipping.

Now playing: Watch this: Ring's Door View Cam is a smart doorbell that replaces...
1:22

Xbox boss confirms Project Scarlett will have a disc drive: Here's what else we know about the upcoming console, including 8K graphics, 120 fps and SSD.

Watch every E3 video game trailer from Square Enix, Ubisoft, Bethesda and Microsoft's E3 conferences: All the trailers you need to see are right here!

Next Article: Facebook just unveiled Libra, its cryptocurrency rival to bitcoin