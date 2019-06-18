Ring

Ring's $199 Door View, the latest smart doorbell from Amazon's smart home security company, Ring, is shipping out to customers from today.

The Door View Cam has a rechargeable battery, which means there's no hardwiring involved. Ring says there's no need for drilling or making any other major changes to your door, but you do need a door with a peephole for it to work.

Remove your existing peephole, place the Door View Cam on the front and back of the door, along with the battery and the removable faceplate.

Ring's Door View Cam comes with:

1080p HD resolution



Motion detection



Microphone and speaker



Rechargeable battery



Night vision



Ring isn't the first company to introduce a smart doorbell like this. Ezviz, Remo+ and Yale have announced similar products.

In addition to the new smart doorbell, new Ring sensors will be available for sale on Ring's online store. They include a flood and freeze sensor, a smoke and carbon monoxide "listener" and a dome siren -- all optional accessories to accompany Ring's Alarm security system.

Ring also recently introduced Smart Lighting, motion-sensing outdoor lights that work with Ring's other home security products. The Ring Door View Cam is available now for purchase.

Originally published Jan. 7 at 9:01 a.m. PST

Update, June 18: Confirms availability and shipping.