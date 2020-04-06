Quibi vs. Peacock vs. HBO Max vs. Disney Plus vs. Apple TV Plus vs. Netflix: How streaming stacks up

David Katzmaier/CNET

Disney Plus has arrived, Apple TV Plus has picked up its first round of awards and new services such as NBC/Comcast's Peacock and AT&T's HBO Max are just around the corner. As the list of services continues to grow from the "old days" of just Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu (Disney's other platform), you'd be forgiven for thinking there was a new service every week.

April adds yet another new option: Quibi. The brainchild of Dreamworks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and led by former HP CEO Meg Whitman, Quibi is a new take on streaming with a mobile-only approach. It's available now in the US and Canada, on iOS and Android, for $4.99 a month with ads and $7.99 a month ad-free, with original shows that have episodes running 10 minutes or less.

With Quibi's launch and details of Peacock's forthcoming release now known -- later this month for Comcast customers and July for everyone else -- plus HBO Max coming in May, now is a good time to stop and look at the crowded landscape. Here's a breakdown of where each stands right now.

The basics: Pricing, titles and more

Netflix

Plans on Disney, Apple and HBO are relatively straightforward. There's a single plan for each service that includes 4K HDR streaming, mobile downloads and the ability for multiple people to watch at once.

Quibi has the aforementioned two plan options, $4.99 a month with ads or $7.99 a month ad-free. Those signing up before April 30 can take advantage of a 90-day trial.

Netflix is a bit trickier with its three plans: They start at $8.99 a month for a single, non-HD stream that can download to one phone or tablet. Next is its most popular, $12.99-a-month plan for two streams in HD and the ability to download to two devices. Lastly, it charges $15.99 for four streams in 4K HDR and downloads on up to four devices.

Peacock also has three plans and the cheapest is free -- but unlike most of the others, you'll have to watch ads. Pay Peacock $4.99 monthly and you'll still see ads, but you'll get access to 4K video and mobile downloads. You'll need to step up to the $9.99 monthly version of Peacock to go ad-free.

Each of the competing streaming services has its own group of noteworthy titles. Apple TV Plus, for example, is the only place you can watch Jennifer Aniston's The Morning Show, while Disney Plus is where you'll be able to stream the Star Wars series The Mandalorian. HBO Max, meanwhile, will have Friends after the popular show left Netflix at the start of the year, while Netflix will host The Office at least until 2021, when it will head to Peacock.

Those nostalgic for NBC's most popular 2000s shows, including 30 Rock, Friday Night Lights and Parks and Recreation, will like Peacock, which also has classics such as Cheers and Everybody Loves Raymond. The new service will also be home to Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Two and a Half Men and Dick Wolf's Chicago and Law and Order franchises.

Like Apple TV Plus, Quibi lacks the traditional catalogs of hits that can be found on its rivals. Instead, it's launching with a host of original shows featuring stars such as Anna Kendrick, Chrissy Teigen, Chance the Rapper and Liam Hemsworth. With its mobile-focused approach, Quibi offers two ways to watch -- holding your phone vertically or horizontally changes the perspective of the episode.

Streaming compared

Netflix Amazon Prime Video Disney Plus HBO Max Quibi Peacock Apple TV Plus Monthly price Starts at $8.99 $8.99 (or included with $120/year Prime membership) $6.99 $14.99 $4.99 Basic free with ads, Premium with ads for $4.99 or ad-free Premium for $9.99 $4.99 Ads No No No No Yes Yes No Availability Now Now Now May 2020 Now April 15 for Comcast, July 15 nationwide Now Top shows Stranger Things, The Office, Breaking Bad, 13 Reasons Why Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Hunters, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, The Big Sick The Mandalorian, Avengers Endgame, Toy Story, The Simpsons Game of Thrones, Friends, Big Bang Theory, Rick and Morty Chrissy's Court, Survive, Most Dangerous Game, Punk'd The Office (in 2021), 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation, Tokyo Olympics, early access to Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon The Morning Show, See, Dickinson, For All Mankind Mobile downloads Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes, with ad-free Premium tier Yes 4K HDR available Yes (on Premium plan) Yes Yes Unsure Unsure Yes, with either Premium tier Yes Number of streams: 1 (2 for Standard, 4 on Premium) 2 4 Unsure 1 3 6

Apple TV Plus and Quibi have the most limited selection, but they're also the cheapest without ads. Families will likely gravitate toward Disney Plus, with its extensive catalog of family-friendly content, including Disney's live-action and animated films and TV shows, plus offerings from Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and National Geographic.

By comparison, while HBO has Sesame Street, Apple has Snoopy and Netflix has its own Kids section, none of these offers the singular, family-friendly focus of Disney Plus.

Peacock has a new Curious George series, plus family films such as Dreamworks' Despicable Me series and Shrek.

If you're looking beyond the wide Disney domain, you'll find large varieties of content across genres at HBO, Peacock and Netflix. But when looking at ad-free pricing, those services are more expensive than Disney's streaming option, with Peacock running $9.99 a month, HBO Max $14.99 a month and Netflix's most popular plan -- that Standard plan with two HD streams -- running $12.99 a month.

Disney also includes higher-quality 4K HDR streams, a step up in picture quality from traditional HD, in the subscription price and is available across a host of devices and platforms. Apple includes 4K HDR on some non-Apple devices, but limits premium features such as Dolby's Atmos sound and Vision picture to Apple products.

Netflix has 4K HDR, but you need its priciest $15.99-a-month Premium tier.

In a statement, a WarnerMedia spokesperson confirmed that HBO Max will allow for mobile downloads and multiple streams with 4K HDR coming in the future.

"The HBO Max platform will support mobile downloads and details on concurrent streams will be available closer to launch," the spokesperson said. "4K HDR is a part of the HBO Max product roadmap but we don't have any additional information to share at this time."

Peacock will allow for three simultaneous streams on all of its tiers, but 4K HDR will require a subscription to either of its Premium offerings while mobile downloads will require its ad-free Premium option.

How to watch

Disney

When it comes to devices, assuming HBO Max follows the same distribution as HBO Now, all four services will be on iOS, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku. Some newer TV models, like the latest Samsung televisions, may have apps for some or all of these services as well.

Supported devices

Netflix Amazon Prime Video Disney HBO Max Quibi Apple TV Plus Android app Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No iOS app Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Roku Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Amazon Fire TV Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Apple TV Yes Yes Yes Yes No Yes Android TV Yes Yes Yes Yes No No Chromecast Yes Yes Yes Yes No No Xbox One Yes Yes Yes Yes No No PlayStation 4 Yes Yes Yes Yes No No

The only real limitation when it comes to these four services is with Quibi and Apple TV Plus. Quibi currently only works on iOS and Android devices, while Apple TV Plus isn't available on Android, Android TV, Chromecast or game consoles such as the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Peacock hasn't yet detailed exactly which platforms it will be available on.

How to save

Saving on streaming

Netflix Disney HBO Max Quibi Apple TV Plus Peacock Promotion Included with T-Mobile Magenta Free year with Verizon unlimited data plans Bundled with AT&T Unlimited &More Premium Included with T-Mobile Magenta or One plans with two lines or more Free year with new iPhone, Mac, iPad purchase Premium with ads included for free to Comcast or Cox customers

All six services sweeten the deal with incentives for people who are already using specific services. Depending on your carrier and unlimited plan, you may even be able to get subscriptions for free. T-Mobile unlimited users get free Netflix, for instance, while AT&T bundles HBO on some of its premium unlimited plans and Verizon is offering a free year of Disney Plus. (If you're on Sprint, you may be able to get free Hulu with ads depending on your unlimited plan.)

T-Mobile is also giving away free Quibi to those on its Magenta or One plans that have at least two lines on the account.

Comcast will be offering $5 discounts on Peacock's premium service, offering the normally $4.99-a-month Premium with ads service for free to subscribers of its Xfinity or Cox's TV or internet services. Those who have Comcast or Cox and want no ads will only need to pay $4.99 a month for the full ad-free Premium subscription as opposed to the usual $9.99.

Apple hasn't partnered with any wireless or cable provider, but it is offering a free year of Apple TV Plus to anyone who buys a new iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV or Mac.

So many services, so little time

Disney Plus is yet another service that parents, in particular, will need to pay for, but unlike with Apple TV Plus at least there's a wealth of content available to its subscribers. With even more streaming options, like Quibi, it'll be interesting to see who can actually compete for Netflix's crown and who will fall by the wayside. Grab your popcorn: The latest battle in the streaming wars is now fully underway.

How do you feel about the influx of new services? Will you be unsubscribing from existing ones to make room in your budget? Let us know in the comments below.