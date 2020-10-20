CNET también está disponible en español.

Quibi can stream on Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire, but still no Roku

Here's how to get Quibi in your living room.

horizontal-phone-logo
Quibi

In an attempt to pull in more viewers by expanding to TVs, Quibi has launched apps for Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon's Fire TV and Fire TV Stick. The streaming service was previously mobile only, launching in April with series that are a maximum of 10 minutes per episode. Quibi costs $5 a month after a free 14-day trial.

Despite reports in September that Quibi is looking to sell itself less than six months after launching, the company said it has "successfully launched a new business and pioneered a new form of storytelling."

Here's how to set up Quibi on your living room devices:

  1. Download the Quibi app on your mobile device and set up an account.
  2. Add the Quibi channel or app to your TV.
  3. Log in via activation code or email and password.

The requirements: 

  • Android TV/Fire TV Stick/Fire TV: Android OS 7.1, API level 25 or higher. 
  • Apple TV: Fourth generation or higher, OS 12.0 or higher.

