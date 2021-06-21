Prime Day can't-miss deals Cheapskate's favorite Prime Day deals Target's rival sale Walmart's competing sale Best Buy's me-too sale IRS child tax credit portal
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Prime Day iPad deals: $79 off iPad Air, $50 off the 2021 iPad and $30 off 10.5-inch iPad

Amazon Prime day is under way. Here are the best deals on Apple's iPads.

Listen
- 00:48
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

Prime Day 2021 is upon us! That means if you're looking to pick up an Apple iPad, now might be the time to find some of the best deals of the year.

One thing to keep in mind about Apple is that iPads often sell elsewhere for a bit less than their list price at the Apple Store, where the cost is basically never cut. Decent sales are out there right now (with savings of $30 to $79, or even more), but we may also see even better discounts pop up today and tomorrow.

We'll continue to monitor Amazon, as well as its competitors such as TargetBest Buy and Walmart -- all of which have already announced Prime Day counter-sales -- for any price drops on this popular tablet brand. We've also collected other Prime Day tablet deals here. 

Prime Day 2021

Early Prime Day iPad deals

2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (128GB): $749

Save $50
Apple

Apple's newest iPad is on sale at Amazon -- if you get the Space Gray color and 128GB of memory. These devices have 11-inch screens, a 12 megapixel camera and Apple's M1 chip for faster performance. Check out the deal now, because these are disappearing quick.

$749 at Amazon

Apple iPad (10.2-inch, 32GB, 2020): $299

Save $30 vs. Apple Store
Scott Stein/CNET

The eighth-gen iPad features a 10.2-inch display powered by the A12 chip. The 32GB model has a list price of $329 but it's down to $299 at Amazon. We saw it dip to $279 last year at Costco, and it's possible we'll see this baseline iPad drop during actual Prime Day or one of the counter-sales.

Read our iPad 2020 review.

 

$299 at Amazon

Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, 64GB, 2020): $520

Save $79 vs. Apple Store
Apple

Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air delivers a lot of what the iPad Pro does, but at a lower price. That great value earned it our Editors' Choice award last year, but the newer Pro raises the bar (albeit for more money). This deal covers all color choices besides silver, so keep in mind that prices may vary as you select your style. 

Note that as of Prime Day proper, the price dropped to $520 -- the lowest on record at Amazon. But a lot of Apple products are selling out quickly; the same could happen here.

Read our iPad Air review.

 

$520 at Amazon