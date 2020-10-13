Prime Day 2020 security camera deals: Blink Mini for $25, Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera for $100

Deal Savings Price









Show more (2 items)

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is here, and if you're raring to bag yourself a deal on a security camera there are lots of options available. We've got all of the best Prime Day deals covered elsewhere, but we're here to talk exclusively on home security cameras. There are some great savings to be had on products from Arlo, Ring and Blink -- we especially like the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera for $200.

If you don't see what you're looking for right now be sure to check back -- we'll be updating the deals as Prime Day goes on.

Currently available

Megan Wollerton/CNET The Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera, which retails for $130, is $30 off for Prime Day. At $100, The Essential Spotlight Camera has HD live streaming, alerts, a built-in siren and spotlight -- and optional advanced features with the Arlo Smart cloud subscription plan. Amazon also has a deal on an Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera multi-pack for Prime Day -- $300 for three cameras (save $50). Read the review.

Arlo The battery-powered Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera is an excellent outdoor light fixture-security camera hybrid. Typically retailing for $250, it's $50 for Prime Day. Like the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera, the Pro 3 Floodlight has HD live streaming, motion alerts, a built-in light fixture and siren -- and more if you subscribe to the optional Arlo Smart service. Read the review.

Megan Wollerton/CNET The Blink Mini is one of the Amazon brand's newer indoor security cameras -- and it typically costs $35. Now, with a $10 discount, you can snag one for just $25. It's similar to the Wyze Cam Indoor, but doesn't have free cloud storage. Read the review.

Ring Save $10 when you buy a Ring Video Doorbell 3 bundled with an Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker. They would normally cost $250, but you can snag both devices for $240. We reviewed the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, but the Video Doorbell 3 has a lot of the same features (minus the 3 Plus's Pre-Roll option). Read the article.

Chris Monroe/CNET Ring's $200 Video Doorbell 3 and the $90 Echo Show 5 are currently offered as a bundle for just $150, for a total savings of $140. If you were interested in both of these devices already, now might be the time to buy. Read the article.

Ring Get a Ring Stick Up Cam Battery with an Echo Dot for $140, $10 off the regular price. The Ring Stick Up Cam Battery is a battery-powered outdoor camera by Amazon smart home company Ring. Like Ring doorbells, the Stick Up Cam Battery has live streaming, alerts and cloud storage if you pay for Ring's monthly cloud subscription service. The Echo Dot is Amazon's pint-size Alexa smart speaker. Read the review.

Ring The Ring Stick Up Cam, typically costs $100, but it will be on sale for $80 soon for Prime Day. Ring's Stick Up Cam is similar to the Amazon company's smart doorbells. It has live streaming, motion alerts and optional cloud storage via the Ring Protect cloud subscription service. Read the review.