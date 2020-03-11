New Ring doorbells claim better motion detection

Ring

Ring, Amazon's smart home security brand, today added two battery-powered doorbells to its roster -- the $200 Video Doorbell 3 and the $230 Video Doorbell 3 Plus. While they look similar to Ring's previous offerings, the company claims both models have "improved motion detection."

The Video Doorbell 3 Plus in particular comes with a feature called Pre-Roll. Pre-Roll is supposed to record four seconds of activity before the camera detects motion. In theory, that should capture more of an event than other Ring buzzers, but we'll have to test it out for ourselves to compare the difference.

Ring has made headlines lately for its partnership with local police departments across the US, sparking debates among privacy advocates about what information is shared with law enforcement and how the data is used. In December, Ring had a data leak that exposed users' personal information.

Due to these concerns, we have removed all Ring products from recommendation.

The company has made updates to its security and privacy procedures, including rolling out required two-factor authentication for its doorbells, and introducing a Control Center where users can access the privacy and security settings for their Ring devices.

The Video Doorbell 3 and Video Doorbell 3 Plus offer "adjustable motion zones," which Ring calls "near zone," that are supposed to pick up motion within five to 15 feet of your doorbell. The doorbells support both 2.4 and 5GHz Wi-Fi bands, work with Alexa voice commands and can work with other Ring devices.

Ring has also announced new $30 Chime and $50 Chime Pro devices for use with its battery-powered buzzers, allowing you to hear doorbell chimes inside your home.

All of the new devices are available for pre-order now and start shipping April 8.