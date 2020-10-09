Prime Day 2020 previews: Amazon reveals upcoming smart home, electronics discounts

Amazon is already offering some early discounts ahead of next week's Prime Day 2020 sales, but the e-commerce giant gave us a preview of its upcoming sweet deals late Thursday. The sales will run Oct. 13-14 sales, and you'll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of most Prime Day deals.
Some of the highlights include its Echo Dot smart speaker for $19 (that's 60% off) and up to $80 off its Echo Show device -- Echo Show 5 for $45, the Echo Show 8 for $65, and the 2nd gen Echo Show for $150.
For gamers, it'll offer 36% off a 12 Month Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership and SanDisk 128GB Memory Card combo, along with 33% off "selected" Nintendo Switch games.
Here are a few of the other discounts you can expect on Amazon devices, electronics and smart home gear:
Amazon devices
- Take Alexa on the road with $30 off Echo Auto, now with Auto Mode in the Alexa App and Start My Commute features, just $19.99
- Fire TV Edition Smart TVs start at just $79.99. Plus, get the Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV Edition TV for $109.99 and the Toshiba 43-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition TV for $209.99
- Save $40 on Fire TV Cube and use your voice to control your entertainment experience, just $79.99
- Save up to 45% on Fire tablets. Get the Fire HD 10 for $79.99 and Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet for $59.99
- Save $75 on eero Mesh WiFi system ensuring you have whole home WiFi coverage, just $174.00
- Save $20 on Ring Stick Up Cam, just $79.99.
- Save 30% on Ring Video Doorbell devices and get Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) for $69.99
- Get Blink Mini Indoor Cam, just $24.99
- Get your smart home started with Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5, just $149.99
- Get an Echo Dot and LIFX Smart Bulb (Wi-Fi set up), just $18.99
- Save $50 on Kindle Paperwhite, just $79.99
- Save $35 on the Kindle Kids Edition, just $74.99
Electronics
- Save up to 33% on DJI Mavic Mini Drone and Osmo cameras
- Save up to 35% on Nixplay WIFI digital frames
- Save up to 40% off on Panasonic cameras
- Save up to 46% on Garmin GPS units and smartwatches
- Save up to 30% on Tile trackers
- Save 30% on select cell phone cases
- Save on JBL Boombox
- Save up to 30% on headphones from top brands
- Save up to 30% on select Samsung and Sony TVs
- Save 20% on Mynt 3D pens
- Save 20% on Sindoh 3D printers
- Save 30% on Dremel 3D20 DigiLab 3D Printer
Smart Home
- Save $75 on Select August Locks and get a free Echo Dot(3rd Gen)
- Save up to 30% off Arlo Smart Home Security Products
- Save up to 33% on iRobot Roomba vacuums
- Save on myQ Smart Garage Hub
- Save up to 35% on Smart Home products from Moen, Leviton, Kasa and more
- Save on ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat
- Save up to 44% on Shark vacuums
- Save up to 22% on Hamilton Beach Works with Alexa Smart Coffee Maker
