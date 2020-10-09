Prime Day 2020 previews: Amazon reveals upcoming smart home, electronics discounts

Angela Lang/CNET

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon is already offering some early discounts ahead of next week's Prime Day 2020 sales, but the e-commerce giant gave us a preview of its upcoming sweet deals late Thursday. The sales will run Oct. 13-14 sales, and you'll need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of most Prime Day deals.

Some of the highlights include its Echo Dot smart speaker for $19 (that's 60% off) and up to $80 off its Echo Show device -- Echo Show 5 for $45, the Echo Show 8 for $65, and the 2nd gen Echo Show for $150.

For gamers, it'll offer 36% off a 12 Month Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership and SanDisk 128GB Memory Card combo, along with 33% off "selected" Nintendo Switch games.

Here are a few of the other discounts you can expect on Amazon devices, electronics and smart home gear:

Amazon devices

Take Alexa on the road with $30 off Echo Auto, now with Auto Mode in the Alexa App and Start My Commute features, just $19.99

Fire TV Edition Smart TVs start at just $79.99. Plus, get the Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV Edition TV for $109.99 and the Toshiba 43-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition TV for $209.99

Save $40 on Fire TV Cube and use your voice to control your entertainment experience, just $79.99

Save up to 45% on Fire tablets. Get the Fire HD 10 for $79.99 and Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet for $59.99

Save $75 on eero Mesh WiFi system ensuring you have whole home WiFi coverage, just $174.00

Save $20 on Ring Stick Up Cam, just $79.99.

Save 30% on Ring Video Doorbell devices and get Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) for $69.99

Get Blink Mini Indoor Cam, just $24.99

Get your smart home started with Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5, just $149.99

Get an Echo Dot and LIFX Smart Bulb (Wi-Fi set up), just $18.99

Save $50 on Kindle Paperwhite, just $79.99

Save $35 on the Kindle Kids Edition, just $74.99

Electronics

Save up to 33% on DJI Mavic Mini Drone and Osmo cameras

Save up to 35% on Nixplay WIFI digital frames

Save up to 40% off on Panasonic cameras

Save up to 46% on Garmin GPS units and smartwatches

Save up to 30% on Tile trackers

Save 30% on select cell phone cases

Save on JBL Boombox

Save up to 30% on headphones from top brands

Save up to 30% on select Samsung and Sony TVs

Save 20% on Mynt 3D pens

Save 20% on Sindoh 3D printers

Save 30% on Dremel 3D20 DigiLab 3D Printer

Smart Home