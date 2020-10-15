Prime Day 2020 deals still available: $10 Wyze Cam, $27 Roku, $850 MacBook Air and more

Amazon Prime Day

is officially on the books. The two-day event brought out some pretty sweet deals -- many of which we expect to be repeated on Black Friday. In the meantime, you still have the chance to take advantage of Prime Day pricing on select items.

Below is the best of what's left -- along with a couple pretty sweet new additions. As before, you must be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of many of these deals. If you are, there's one particularly great leftover: You can get a $100 Amazon gift card when you sign up for an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card. That card also scores you 5% back on nearly everything you buy from Amazon and Whole Foods, and for a limited time you can get a whopping .

One other reminder: Stores like Best Buy and Walmart are running sales of their own to compete with Amazon, and some of their deals are still live as well.

A Prime Day "lead-out" deal, this smart plug normally sells for $23. Ask your Alexa-capable device to "order a Kasa Smart Plug Mini" and it should land in your shopping cart for just $4.99. Once Alexa confirms that, you can complete the purchase with your voice, or bop into your cart in Amazon proper (website or app) and check out the usual way. Read the Kasa Smart Plug Mini review.

Chris Monroe/CNET Another Prime Day "lead-out" deal, this excellent little smart camera normally sells for $20. Ask your Alexa-capable device to "order a Wyze Cam" and it should land in your shopping cart for just $9.99. Once Alexa confirms that, you can complete the purchase with your voice, or bop into your cart in Amazon proper (website or app) and check out the usual way. Unfortunately, it doesn't appear you can get both the Wyze Cam and the aforementioned Kasa Smart Plug at their Alexa-discounted prices -- not in the same purchase, anyway. When I added both to my cart (again, using Alexa), the second one wasn't discounted. Read the Wyze Cam review.

Dan Ackerman/CNET You'll see a $950 price tag when you land at the product page, but the price will drop another $100 at checkout. That's the best deal on record for this current-generation model, which has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It's available in your choice of three colors. (Just remember: We are likely to see newer -- albeit likely more expensive Macs next month using the new Apple Silicon alternatives to Intel chips.)

Juan Garzon/CNET It's not just Amazon that has Prime Day specials. Case in point: The single best Galaxy S20 deal to date comes from Visible. The carrier is chopping over $400 off the regular price of the flagship phone, which normally sells for $984 (and $1,000 elsewhere). You'll get out the door for $768, then receive a $200 prepaid MasterCard after two months of Visible service at $40 a month. You'll also receive a $200 Samsung gift card you can use to buy other goodies. All this is predicated on porting your number to Visible as part of your purchase. Still, it's a fantastic deal.

Roku It may be two years old, but the Roku Premiere is still an excellent streamer. It has apps for pretty much every streaming service under the sun, and it slings them all at 4K. The latest version supports HDR, too. Whether there's a "dumb" TV you're looking to make smart or an old Roku that's in need of replacing, it's hard to beat this all-time-low price. You can also get the Roku Express HD for just $21, the lowest price yet. It doesn't do 4K, making it more suitable to smaller TVs. Read our Roku Premiere review.





