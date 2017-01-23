Pokemon Go craze finally hits South Korea

Pokemon Go shook up the mobile and game worlds like no app before it. But for South Koreans, the Pokemon Go party just started.

Six months after launching in the west, the game was finally released in South Korea on Tuesday, Niantic announced via Twitter.

The cause for delay? Google Maps, which Pokemon Go needs access to, is tightly controlled by the government for national security, Reuters reports.

Released in early July, Pokemon Go has been downloaded an astonishing 500 million times, though many have since moved on. Niantic is working at growing the active-player base, regularly updating the game. Pokemon Go last month got arguably its biggest update, with a handful of new Pokemon from the Silver/Gold generation being introduced.

