Peloton has a new fitness machine, the Peloton Tread

The Peloton Tread is Poleton's first treadmill fitness machine.

Fitness machine company Peloton just announced a new product, the Peleton Tread. The $3,995 contraption may look like a standard treadmill. The Tread, however, isn't your ordinary workout device. According to Peloton, the treadmill offers the signature immersive video training experience that helped its indoor cycling bikes become distinctive.

The Tread will also let users perform floor strength exercises, total body training, plus go for runs and walks. It'll have a large 32-inch screen, along with a sound bar for audio oomph. You can preorder Peloton Tread machines now, but the product isn't scheduled to ship until fall 2018.  

