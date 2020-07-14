Enlarge Image Angela Lang/CNET

Peacock, a streaming service from Comcast-owned NBCUniversal, launches Wednesday across the US, with a seven-day free trial for its premium tiers and an always-free tier that lets you sample about two-thirds of its library of shows and movies with advertising. Peacock will have a big catalog, with about 20,000 hours of shows, movies, news, sports, curated channels, trending highlights and exclusive big-budget original programming.

A day before launch, Peacock was still announcing distribution deals: It said Tuesday that Sony would stream Peacock on PlayStation 4 consoles, starting the week of July 20. But, at least so far, it still doesn't have deals in place for you to watch it on Roku or Amazon Fire TV devices, and it's not looking good that the company will reach a last-minute deal with them before Wednesday.

If you preorder a year of Peacock's premium subscription Tuesday, you can unlock a $20 discount. An annual subscription of the service with ads costs $30, and an annual ad-free membership costs $80. And Peacock has other promotions in its arsenal. On launch day Wednesday, Peacock will stream four to exclusive Premier League matches on its free tier, programming that is normally reserved for paying subscribers.

Competing with the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and others, Peacock is the last big new service going live in the flood of them launching from tech and media giants over the last year -- though, technically, Peacock has launched already. Peacock kicked off as a "sneak peek" on April 15 for some Comcast customers.

But the nationwide launch on Wendesday will widen the service to anyone in the US who wants to watch it, and Peacock's first original shows and movies will drop then too.

A limited version of the service, with about two-thirds of the catalog, will be free with advertising. You can unlock the full library of shows and movies for a price. It will launch with a standard seven-day free trial for its premium tiers, and people who sign up on a Google platform like Android after launch can snag an extended free trial until October.

And Peacock is working on deals, like ones it already has with parent company Comcast and with Cox Communications, to bundle Peacock Premium with their cable services as a no-added-cost perk. (Full details on deals, free trials and discounts for Peacock are below.)

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, however, several plans for Peacock's wider rollout were upended. Filming production of original programming is largely shut down now, and the plan to piggyback Peacock's national launch on NBC's live coverage of the summer Olympics is moot now that the games have been pushed back to 2021. So it won't be precisely what NBC envisioned.

But the service will have a number of new original shows and movies to watch Wednesday. Peacock's launch slate of originals available includes Brave New World, which is Peacock's marquee sci-fi drama adapting Aldous Huxley's novel, and a Psych movie sequel. It'll also have sitcom 30 Rock available to stream, starting a day before NBC airs a one-hour reunion special of the award-winning comedy on Thursday. (More details on the full launch slate below, too.)

Peacock is NBCUniversal's entry in the so-called streaming wars, a seven-month window with big-budget service launches stacking on top of each other. Netflix dominates streaming subscriptions, and Peacock also faces new services like Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, and WarnerMedia's HBO Max -- not to mention Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and CBS All Access, among other established options. (Note: ViacomCBS is the parent company of CNET.) These battles will not only determine who shapes the future of television as streaming becomes the norm, they'll also influence how many services you pay for to watch your favorite shows and movies.

Because of the coronavirus and its respiratory disease, COVID-19, shutting down television production globally, the majority of Peacock's originals were disrupted. While it'll have nine originals available at launch in July (and Peacock has said it's optimistic that its Punky Brewster and Saved by the Bell reboots will be available this year), much of its exclusive, new programming won't materialize until far later than planned. Not until 2021 will Peacock "arguably really be hitting its stride," according to Matt Strauss, the executive in charge of Peacock.

But Peacock will still have a big vault of existing shows and movies to stream there, including The Office (available next year), Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock and Law & Order, not to mention tons of movies from its Universal and Dreamworks Animation studios. Peacock is also licensing shows and movies from other companies. Its latest deal is with ViacomCBS for a handful of series that originally ran on CBS, Showtime, the CW and BET, plus a list of movies from Paramount, including The Godfather trilogy. Past seasons of the Paramount TV show Yellowstone will stream there too. (See below for a deeper dive into the catalog.)

Peacock is unusual in the "streaming wars" in that it has a free tier. This free version of the service includes ads and will wall off roughly a third of Peacock's programming. It's also unusual among the crop of new services in that it'll have live sports and news, while most of the newest streaming services are focused squarely on video-on-demand catalogs along the lines of Netflix.

So is Peacock worth paying for? All the details on Peacock are below, but basically: If you love NBC's style of programming or you want even more big-name movies to stream -- and especially if Netflix has spoiled you into hating ads -- you may find yourself paying for yet another streaming service.

When will Peacock launch?

NBCUniversal launched a "preview" of Peacock's streaming service April 15 for Comcast's Xfinity X1 cable customers and its Flex streaming customers. Peacock will launch for everyone else in the US on Wednesday.

International expansion will come, Peacock has said, but it didn't specify a timeline.

Peacock's launch comes near the tail end of a busy time for new streaming services. April brought the debut of Quibi, a mobile streaming service from Hollywood giant Jeffrey Katzenberg, which is focusing on bite-size films. HBO Max launched in the US at the end of May, and Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus both rolled out in November.

How much will Peacock cost?

Peacock will have three tiers: a limited one that's free, an all-inclusive one that's $4.99 a month with ads and an all-inclusive one that's $9.99 a month without ads.

The free tier limits how much you can watch. For example, Peacock planned to offer only select episodes of its originals free, withholding the rest inside its paywall. This limited free tier was planned to have access to roughly two-thirds of Peacock's total catalog of movies, current season TV, TV classics, curated daily news, sports, Hispanic programming and Peacock streaming channels.

Both paid tiers are called Peacock Premium, basically an all-access pass to everything on the service. That means about 20,000 hours of content. Peacock Premium is $4.99 a month or $50 a year with advertising, or you can upgrade to an ad-free version for $9.99 a month or $100 a year.

The tiers with advertising are supposed to have no more than five minutes of commercials per hour.

After launch, Peacock will offer a seven-day free trial standard for any new signups to either premium tier.

If you preorder a year of the service before launch on Wednesday, you can save $20 on an annual subscription. Preordering a year of the service with ads costs $30; preordering an ad-free annual subscription costs $80.

If you sign up for the service through its Android app or another Google platform, Peacock is offering an extended free trial until Oct. 15. This free trial is for the ad-supported level of Peacock Premium until Oct. 15, at which point you'll be charged the normal $4.99-a-month rate.

And other people can score discounts that cut the cost of Peacock if they're already customers of certain cable companies. Peacock will continue to give Comcast X1 and Flex subscribers the Premium version of the service at a $5 discount. So, if they want to watch with advertising, they pay nothing for Peacock Premium; if they want to watch ad-free, they need to pay $4.99 a month.

Cox customers also get that $5-off deal. Peacock has said it's working on partnerships to offer this discount to a wider array of consumers.

These customers can also upgrade to watch Peacock ad-free by paying $5 a month.

The pricing at Peacock's competition runs the gamut.

Among the services that have ad-supported options, Hulu is $5.99 a month with ads and $11.99 a month ad-free. CBS All Access charges $5.99 for its tier with advertising, and $9.99 for the ad-free version. And Quibi, a mobile-only subscription video service with an eye-popping lineup of stars, has set its monthly rate at $4.99 with ads and $7.99 ad-free.



By comparison, Netflix, which has no ads, offers its cheapest tier at $8.99 a month, while its most popular plan is $12.99. Apple TV Plus is $4.99 a month, Disney Plus is $6.99 a month, and HBO Max is $14.99 a month. None of them include advertising.

What devices will support Peacock?

For now the "sneak peek" version of Peacock is only available to stream through Comcast's own platforms. That means Xfinity X1 cable customers and Flex streaming customers can watch Peacock on TVs through their X1 box or Flex streaming box.

For the nationwide launch in July, so far Peacock has confirmed support on:

Apple devices: You'll be able to stream the service on apps for the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. You'll be able to sign up for Peacock or upgrade your membership with in-app purchases too. And Apple will also integrate Peacock into its own TV app, which allows you to congregate certain streaming channels together to watch them in one place.

Google devices: Peacock will have support on Google platforms and devices including Android phones and tablets, and Android TV devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices. People who sign up through Android and Android TV also get free access to Peacock Premium until Oct. 15; after that trial period ends, Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month with ads or $9.99 a month ad-free.

Xbox One

Vizio SmartCast TVs

LG Smart TVs

Peacock will add device support after launch for:

Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro consoles, starting sometime next week

So far, Peacock doesn't have a deal for its app to be distributed on Roku or Amazon Fire TV devices. Strauss, the executive in charge of Peacock, said that Peacock will launch on Wednesday regardless of whether those deals come through, but he reiterated that Peacock wants to be widely supported.

What product features does Peacock have?

CNET already has a Peacock review of the sneak-peak version that was rolled out in April to Comcast customers only. The full product launching Wednesday, however, will be meaningfully different. Not only will the new launch of Peacock include more content, but the product will also be organized differently with more features.

For example, the April version of Peacock was designed to autoplay a trending video when you first opened the app, similar to how a cable-video service just starts playing TV as soon as you turn it on. But Peacock found that, among its early Comcast users, about half liked the autoplaying video but the other half preferred the app to start off in a so-called "browse state," similar to how most streaming services open to a user interface that lets you pick what to watch from various recommendations. So Peacock is removing the autoplay video at launch for the version of the service going live nationally Wednesday.

So far, though, Peacock hasn't offered the final version of the product for review in advance, and it hasn't spoken at length about major product features to expect. We do know:

Peacock will have parental controls managed by a PIN.

Up to three devices can stream Peacock simultaneously from a single account.

Peacock won't require accounts to register devices with the service, nor will it limit the number of devices a single account can use to stream.

Peacock won't support high-end formats like 4K resolution, high dynamic range and Dolby Atmos sound at launch, but they're on the roadmap to be added.



It won't support profiles at launch, a feature that typically allows for various members of a household using the same account to keep their viewing and recommendations separate. That feature is high on the list to arrive after launch, Peacock said.

It won't offer mobile downloads at launch, but the feature will be added "soon" this year for people who subscribe to its top tier, Peacock said.

The app's user interface will be in English only. The programming on Peacock will support any language audio or subtitles tracks that come with a specific title. At launch, it'll have some content with Spanish language tracks and subtitles.

What's up with that name?

Peacock is a nod to NBC's longtime logo and mascot. Strauss said that calling the service Peacock was meant as an homage to NBC, but he stressed that the service is being assertive in licensing non-NBC content too.

"We did not call this service NBC Plus. We called it Peacock. In many ways, that was by design," he said. "Pay homage to NBCUniversal but not be limited to just NBCUniversal content."

At the service's unveiling in January, writer, producer and actress Tina Fey said she originally wanted the title of 30 Rock to be The Peacock. "I was told it was a hard 'no,' and that it would not pass the censors," she said. "And here we are."

What happens to NBC programming on Hulu?

For now, NBC's shows will keep streaming on Hulu.

NBC

NBC was a partner in Hulu for years. But last year, NBCUniversal and Comcast struck a deal with Disney to give Disney full Hulu control. That deal included terms that essentially allow NBC to have programming stream both on Hulu and on Peacock at the same time.

NBCUniversal can start pulling its programming off Hulu starting next year, and by 2022 it has the right (but not the obligation) to cancel most of its content-licensing agreements with Hulu, Variety reported.

"It's too early to tell" whether NBC will want to go that route yet, NBCUniversal Chairman Steve Burke said at the presentation unveiling Peacock in January.

Shows and movies: What will I be able to watch on Peacock?

The company has said Peacock Premium will have about 20,000 hours of content available; roughly half of it will be available on the free, ad-supported tier. So far, Peacock hasn't provided a comprehensive listing of the titles that will be available at launch nor a detailed account of when exactly other titles will be arriving later.

Generally, the service's programming leans into NBCUniversal's back catalog and its franchises, but there are a couple complexities there too.

For one, The Office is one of the marquee shows that Peacock will stream, but the service doesn't have The Office available at launch. Netflix has the rights to it until 2021; Peacock will start streaming it in January.

And Peacock is also licensing programming from other companies. A deal with ViacomCBS, for example, will give Peacock full seasons of shows such as Ray Donovan at launch, as well as certain classic Paramount movies later on over the course of more than three years, such as The Godfather trilogy. It'll also have past seasons of Yellowstone, a hit summer drama on the Paramount Network, as well as licensed shows from A+E, like Storage Wars.

As originally planned, Peacock said its free tier will include:

Next-day access to current seasons of NBC broadcast shows in their first season (known as freshmen series).

Select episodes of marquee Peacock originals (but not full seasons).

Curated genre channels, which NBC has characterized as things like SNL Vault, Family Movie Night and Olympic Profiles.

Complete classic series and popular movies.

Curated daily news and sports programming, including the Olympics.

Spanish-language content.

With the Premium membership, you basically get an all-access pass. It includes everything on the free tier plus:

Full seasons of Peacock originals.

Next-day access to current seasons of returning NBC broadcast shows.

Early access to NBC's late-night talk shows. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will stream early on Peacock and Late Night with Seth Meyers at 8 p.m. ET -- but this perk will begin only when the shows return to in-studio production

Additional sports, like Premier League soccer

Peacock will also include live programming, which originally was to include the now postponed Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

As far as news programming, Peacock will draw from brands like NBC News, Sky News, MSNBC and CNBC. It'll stream same-day broadcasts of NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt and Meet the Press with Chuck Todd; live news channels will include NBC News Now, Sky News and NBC/Sky Global News (a new channel); it'll feature clips from Today, CNBC, MSNBC, E! News, NBC Nightly News and Meet the Press; and it'll widen into original content from the Meet the Press franchise, investigative documentaries including full seasons of Dateline and Lock Up, and library documentaries from NBC News and CNBC.

For its originals, the company generally tends to rely on new series from talent with a long track record at NBC, like Tiny Fey, Amy Poehler and Mindy Kaling. It's also betting on reboots of shows in its catalog with an enduring appeal. It's already announced a revival of Battlestar Galactica (itself a reboot of the 1970s sci-fi series) by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail and reboots of Punky Brewster and Saved by the Bell. According to Deadline, NBCUniversal hopes to make a reboot of The Office, which itself was a remake of a British series.

But not all Peacock's original programming comes straight from NBCUniversal's family tree. Some titles, like Brave New World, are fresh projects just for Peacock.

At launch, Peacock will have nine total originals. The series will have all their episodes available at once to stream, a la Netflix.

The launch originals are:

TV back-catalog titles confirmed for launch

Aaron Hernandez Uncovered



30 Rock

Bad Girls Club

Battlestar Galactica

Below Deck



Botched

Cheers

Chrisley Knows Best

Columbo



Dateline

Downton Abbey

Everybody Loves Raymond

Frasier

Friday Night Lights

Hell's Kitchen



Heroes

House

Jay Leno's Garage



King of Queens

Law and Order



Law and Order: SVU

Law and Order: Criminal Intent

Leave It to Beaver

Monk

Parks and Recreation

Parenthood

Project Blue Book



Psych

Punky Brewster



Saturday Night Live

Saved By the Bell



Shahs of Sunset



Snapped

Southern Charm

Suits

The Carol Burnett Show

The George Lopez Show



The Johnny Carson Show



Two and a Half Men



Yellowstone



Movie catalog confirmed for launch



American Psycho

Do the Right Thing

Frankenstein

Jurassic Park

Kicking & Screaming

Scarface

Shrek

The Birds

The Blair Witch Project

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Matrix

The Mummy

You, Me & Dupree

Next-day streaming access to new episodes

Access Hollywood

America's Got Talent

A Little Late with Lilly Singh

Blindspot

Bluff City Law

Bring the Funny

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago P.D.

Council of Dads



Dateline

Days of our Lives

Ellen's Game of Games

Hollywood Game Night

Indebted

Law and Order: SVU

Lincoln Rhyme

Making It

Manifest

Meet the Press

NBC Nightly News

New Amsterdam

Perfect Harmony

Saturday Night Live

Songland

Sunnyside

Superstore

The Blacklist

The Inbetween

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Kenan Show

The Titan Games

The Wall

This Is Us

Titan Games

World of Dance

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Originals with confirmed release dates post-launch

Hitmen, a sitcom about inept contract killers, starring Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, best known as the former hosts of The Great British Bake Off -- Aug. 6

Five Bedrooms, about five people who buy a house together -- Aug. 13



A.P. Bio's new season, starring Glenn Howerton and Patton Oswalt -- Sept. 3

Departure, a series about the investigation into the mysterious disappearance of airliner flying over the Atlantic Ocean -- Sept. 17

The following are the originals in the pipeline for Peacock, but the timing of most of these projects is unclear.

Original drama

A revival of Battlestar Galactica by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail.

An anthology series that'll base its first installment on Hatching Twitter, Nick Bilton's best-selling book about the creation of that social network.



Dr. Death, based on the true-crime podcast, starring Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater.



Angelyne, a limited series from Emmy Rossum about a surgically enhanced LA pop-culture icon.

One of Us Is Lying, based on the best-selling young adult mystery-thriller.

Armas De Mujer, starring Kate del Castillo, a dramedy from the team behind Telemundo's La Reina del Sur.



A Queer as Folk reboot.

A kids version of The Tonight Show.

Original comedy

Rutherford Falls, starring Ed Helms, who also co-created the show with Mike Schur (the showrunner for The Good Place and co-creator of Parks and Recreation) and Sierra Teller Ornelas, who produced ABC's Splitting Up Together and NBC's Superstore.

Straight Talk, from Rashida Jones, about two main characters with opposing ideologies forced into an odd coupling.

A Saved by the Bell reboot, with original cast members including Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez, from 30 Rock's Tracey Wigfield. This is expected to be available in 2020.

The Punky Brewster reboot, starring Soleil Moon Frye as a grownup version of the titular character. This is expected to be available in 2020.

The Adventure Zone, a fantasy animated comedy series based on the Dungeons & Dragons podcast and best-selling graphic novel series.



Clean Slate, starring Laverne Cox as a trans woman who returns to Alabama and reunites with her estranged father after 17 years, produced by legendary producer Norman Lear.



Expecting, produced by Mindy Kaling, about a single woman who asks her gay best friend to be her sperm donor.



Division One, a coming-of-age comedy about an underdog women's collegiate soccer team, produced by Amy Poehler.



MacGruber, based on the Saturday Night Live sketch character who spawned a movie in 2010. Will Forte stars in, writes and produces this comedy series.



Girls5Eva, produced by Tina Fey about a one-hit-wonder girl group from the '90s that reunites for one more shot at stardom.



Lady Parts, a comedy about a female Muslim punk band, which aired on Channel 4 in the UK.

Code 404, a cop comedy.

Original unscripted shows

Who Wrote That, a Saturday Night Live docuseries from creator Lorne Michaels, exploring the famous personalities in front of and behind the camera.

A stand-up special, comedy shorts and a new talk show from Kevin Hart and his LOL Network.

The Amber Ruffin Show, a weekly late night show starring Ruffin and executive produced by Seth Meyers.

Real Housewives Mash-up, a spinoff of Bravo's The Real Housewives franchise.

A racing series from Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Dream Team 2020, a behind-the-scenes documentary series that follows USA Basketball superstars on their Olympic journey to Tokyo, produced in partnership with the NBA.



Hot Water: In Deep with Ryan Lochte, the Olympian from 2016's Rio games attempts to move beyond past scandals and make Team USA again.

United States of Speed, which features the American runners leading Team USA to take on the domination of Jamaica's Usain Bolt.

Run Through the Line, a look at the creation of Nike.

The Greatest Race, which interviews swimmers on both sides of the epic 4x100 relay at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Original kids programming

Archibald's Next Big Thing, from Tony Hale of Veep and Arrested Development, this comedy features a chicken who 'yes-ands' his way through life.

Dragon Rescue Riders, in which Dak, Leyla and their dragon friends find strange crystals that change their powers.

DreamWorks Where's Waldo?, an animated series based on the iconic character.

TV back-catalog titles coming...sometime

The Office (January)

A-Team

American Greed

American Ninja Warrior

American Pickers

Ancient Aliens

Bates Motel

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Chicago Fire

Chicago P.D.

Chicago Med

Cold Cast Files

Covert Affairs

Crossing Jordan

Curse of Oak Island

Don't Be Tardy

Face Off

First 48

Flipping Out

Hollywood Game Night

Hollywood Medium

Jeff Foxworthy Show

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Killer Couples

Knight Rider

Lock-Up

Magnum P.I. (1980)

Married to Medicine

Married... With Children

Miami Vice (1984)

Million Dollar Listing

Murder She Wrote

New Amsterdam

Paranormal Witness

Pawn Stars

Roseanne

Royal Pains

Storage Wars

Summer House

Superstore

The Mindy Project

The Profit

The Purge

The Real Housewives franchise

Top Chef

Will & Grace

Movies coming... sometime

A Beautiful Mind

American Beauty



American Gangster

American Pie

An Officer and a Gentleman



Back to the Future

Big Fat Liar

Billy Elliot

Boss Baby

Bridesmaids

Brokeback Mountain

Bruno

Casino

Catch Me If You Can



Changeling

Chicken Run

Children of Men

Cinderella Man

Croods 2

Dallas Buyers Club

Definitely Maybe

Devil

Dune



Erin Brockovich

E.T. The Extra Terrestrial

Evan Almighty

Fatal Attraction



Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Field of Dreams

Fletch

Fletch Lives

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Get Him to the Greek

The Despicable Me franchise

The Graduate



Heat (1986)

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

How to Train Your Dragon

Howard the Duck

It's Complicated



Jaws

Joe

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic Park: The Lost World

King Kong



Knocked Up

Last Holiday



Liar, Liar



Little Fockers

Little Rascals

Lost in Translation



Love Happens



Mamma Mia!

Meatballs

Meet the Fockers

Meet Joe Black



Meet the Parents

Moonrise Kingdom

Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor



Open Water

Patriot Games

Parenthood

Phantom Thread

Prince of Egypt



Psycho



Ray

The Road to El Dorado



Tully

Scent of a Woman

Schindler's List

Shark Tale

Sinbad

Something New

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

Tale of Despereaux



The Big Lebowski

The Blues Brothers

The Break-Up



The Breakfast Club

The Chronicles of Riddick: Dark Fury

The Croods

The Firm



The Fast & Furious franchise (The Fast and the Furious and Fast 5 appear to be the ones coming first)

The Godfather trilogy



The Good Shepherd



The House on the Left

The Hurt Locker

The Interpreter

The Kids Are Alright

The Matrix Reloaded

The Maxtrix Revolutions

The Mummy Returns

The Scorpion King



The Talented Mr. Ripley



Trolls World Tour

Waiting...

Wanted

What Dreams May Come

Willie

Kids library

3-2-1 Penguins

Beethoven

Care Bears

Cleopatra in Space

Curious George library

Father of the Pride

Fievel's American Tail

He-Man & Masters of the Universe

Kody Kapow

Madagascar: A Little Wild

Maisy

New Adventures of He-Man

New Adventures of Zorro

Postman Pat

Punky Brewster (Animated)

Sabrina the Teenage Witch

She-Ra

Shelley Duvall's Bedtime Stories

The Chica Show

The Mighty Ones

TrollsTopia

Voltron Force

Voltron Defender of the Universe

Woody Woodpecker

Zafari

Spanish-language programming

Peacock will lean into Telemundo to reach Hispanic audiences with the streaming service, with more than thousands of hours of Telemundo's programming. So far, the company has specified that this will include the original dramedy Armas de Mujer, a new series from the makers of La Reina del Sur, and popular library titles 100 Dias Para Volver, Betty in NY, El Barón and Preso No. 1.

100 Días para Enamorarnos

Al Otro Lado Del Muro

Betty En NY

Celia



Caso Cerrado



Chiquis N' Control

Corazón Valiente

¿Dónde está Elisa?

El Barón

El Chema

El Rostro De La Venganza

Guerra de Ídolos

Historias De La Virgen Morena

I Love Jenni



José José

La Querida Del Centauro

Larrymania

Más Sabe El Diablo

Mi Familia Perfecta

Perro Amor

Preso No. 1

¿Quién es Quién?

Reina de Corazones

Relaciones Peligrosas

Santa Diabla

The Riveras

Un Poquito Tuyo

Victoria



Victorinos



Peacock Virtual Channels