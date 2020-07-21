CNET también está disponible en español.

Oxo's Golden Cup-certified Brew 8-Cup Coffee Maker now available for purchase

You can now buy the Oxo Brew 8-Cup Coffee Maker, Oxo's challenger to the Bonavita Connoisseur.

The Oxo Brew 8-Cup coffee maker at Housewares 2018.

It's been two years since Oxo unveiled its 8-cup drip coffee maker. After a long delay, the new $170 Oxo Brew 8-Cup is finally ready to buy. This compact machine is aggressively priced, and aimed squarely at the top dog in the automatic drip world, the $190 Bonavita Connoisseur.

With a compact frame and sleeker lines, the Oxo Brew 8-Cup certainly looks better than Bonavita's stockier champion. The question remains whether the Oxo Brew can match the Connoisseur's outstanding speed and coffee-making prowess. It won our Editors' Choice Award for a reason -- it makes delicious joe at a reasonable price.

Still, Oxo says that the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) has anointed the 8-Cup with its Golden Cup certification. Which according to Oxo guarantees the kitchen appliance will deliver coffee that's good to the last drop. I definitely plan to put Oxo's bold claims to the test as soon as possible. Check back soon for a full review.

