'Arrival' and Amazon's 'Manchester By the Sea' lead Oscar nominations

The contenders for the 2017 Academy Awards have been announced. Nominated for multiple awards including best picture, Amazon's "Manchester By The Sea", thoughtful sci-fi story "Arrival" and inspiring NASA drama "Hidden Figures" lead the contenders vying for Oscar glory.

"Arrival" is also nominated for its adapted screenplay, cinematography, editing, production design, sound editing and sound mixing. Denis Villeneuve is nominated for his direction, but star Amy Adams misses out on a nod for best actress.

Michelle Williams, Casey Affleck and Lucas Hedges are all nominated for their performances in "Manchester By The Sea", which is also in the frame for its screenplay.

"Manchester By The Sea" is the first big success for the Amazon Video streaming service. Unlike rival Netflix, Amazon releases movies in theatres before making them available to stream. Amazon's original TV shows "Transparent" and "Goliath" have already raked in awards, and now "Manchester By The Sea" could follow suit. Your move, Netflix.

Inspiring NASA drama "Hidden Figures" is nominated for best picture, best adapted screenplay and for the supporting performance by Octavia Spencer.

"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" is nominated for its sound mixing and visual effects. Marvel's "Doctor Strange" and stop-motion animated "Kubo and the Two Strings" also get the nod for visual effects. "Kubo" and "Zootopia" are up for best animated film.

Other sci-fi and fantasy movies in the running for technical awards include "Star Trek Beyond" and "Suicide Squad" for hair and make-up, as well as "Fantastic Beasts" and the roundly-panned "Passengers" with two nominations each.

Nicole Kidman and Dev Patel are nominated for their supporting roles in "Lion", in which Patel plays a young man who finds his childhood home by combing through Google Maps.

Other movies with multiple nominations include "La La Land", "Hell or High Water" and "Hacksaw Ridge".

The 89th Academy Awards ceremony will be held on February 26, 2017, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

This is a breaking story, and we'll continue to update as the nominations are announced.

