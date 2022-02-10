Obi-Wan Kenobi hits Disney Plus on May 25: What to know about the Star Wars show

Lucasfilm

The finale of Star Wars show The Book of Boba Fett dropped Wednesday, but it won't be the only trip we take to Tatooine in 2022. Exiled Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi will be getting his own series on May 25, with Ewan McGregor returning to the role he played in the prequel trilogy.

Disney and Lucasfilm announced the show back in 2019 D23, and here are all the details we've learned since.

When is Obi-Wan Kenobi out on Disney Plus?

The series will kick off on Wednesday, May 25, Disney revealed. That's the 45th anniversary of the original Star Wars (aka A New Hope), the movie in which Obi-Wan made his debut.

Disney Plus

Disney Plus generally drops episodes on a weekly basis, unlike the full-season drop approach Netflix takes for its shows. It's unclear how many episodes this show will have, but the company generally reveals that a few weeks before its series kick off.

When in the Star Wars timeline is it set?

It'll take place 10 years after Revenge of the Sith and nine years before A New Hope, in an era after the Jedi Order has been all but wiped out.

Who's Obi-Wan Kenobi?

If you really don't know, you should watch a few Star Wars movies. The quick version: Obi-Wan Kenobi is a Jedi master who first appeared on screen in 1977's A New Hope, played by Alec Guinness. This movie saw him helping young Luke Skywalker take his first steps into the larger world of the Force. Later in that movie, Obi-Wan was struck down by his former apprentice Darth Vader, who was ultimately revealed to be Anakin Skywalker, Luke's father and a Jedi turned to the Dark Side.

Lucasfilm

Despite his death, Obi-Wan returned as a spirit (a Force ghost, in Star Wars-speak) to guide Luke in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. He even gave Rey a little help in The Force Awakens and The Rise of Skywalker.

The prequel trilogy, which kicked off with The Phantom Menace in 1999, brought in McGregor as a younger Obi-Wan and introduced us to his master Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson). Qui-Gon discovered Anakin on the desert planet Tatooine, but was slain by Darth Maul, and the responsibility of training the boy fell to Obi-Wan.

Lucasfilm

Anakin succumbed to the Dark Side in Revenge of the Sith and became Darth Vader, then helped Emperor Palpatine wipe out the Jedi as they established the Galactic Empire. Obi-Wan survived and fled to Tatooine with Luke, the son Anakin didn't know he had, while Luke's twin sister, Leia, went to live with the royal family of Alderaan.

"There may or may not be cloaks, I'm not saying anything," McGregor told CBS Sunday Morning in May. "But to come back to play him again, Obi-Wan Kenobi, has been absolutely brilliant. I'm really enjoying it."

There will definitely be cloaks.

Cast: Who's in Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Aside from McGregor returning as Obi-Wan, Hayden Christensen -- who played Anakin in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith -- will return as Vader.

"It was such an incredible journey playing Anakin Skywalker," Christensen said of coming back to the role. "Of course, Anakin and Obi-Wan weren't on the greatest of terms when we last saw them... It will be interesting to see what an amazing director like Deborah Chow has in store for us all. I'm excited to work with Ewan again. It feels good to be back."

Lucasfilm revealed a slew of other cast members in March. Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse will return as Owen and Beru Lars -- better known as Luke Skywalker's Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru. At this point in the timeline, they're raising Luke far away from now-evil dad Darth Vader. Presumably, we'll see someone new playing a young Luke.

Lucasfilm

Joining them are Kumail Nanjiani, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Moses Ingram, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie in unknown roles. None of them has previously been in Star Wars, and Nanjiani told USA Today in November that his experience on the show was "absolutely amazing."

"When you're on set, you have to put out of your head that you're in Star Wars, which is very hard to do because it really looks like you're in Star Wars. I'm dressed like I'm in Star Wars," he said. "The guy who I'm talking to looks a lot like Obi-Wan Kenobi. It was my first job outside of quarantine: I got vaccinated, went right to set and honestly had the best three months."

In April, Variety reported that Maya Erskine (seen in Hulu comedy PEN15) has been cast in the show. Her role is unknown.

There's one other actor who'll almost certainly show up, as suggested near the end of Revenge of the Sith.

"In your solitude on Tatooine, training I have for you. An old friend has learned the path to immortality -- one who has returned from the netherworld on the Force. Your old master," said Yoda as he and Obi-Wan go into exile. "How to commune with him, I will teach you."

Lucasfilm

Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn died in The Phantom Menace, but Neeson returned to the role in The Clone Wars. He was the first Jedi ever to become a Force ghost and guide his allies in the material realm. By the time of the original trilogy, Obi-Wan has learned this skill, having been taught by Qui-Gon. We'll presumably see this in the show. Neeson told Collider in October 2020 he hadn't yet "been approached" about reprising the role, but it could happen sometime during the show's 2021 shoot.

Expect Jabba the Hutt and his goons, as well as some of the scum and villainy glimpsed in the Mos Eisley Cantina, to show up too.

Who else is involved with this Star Wars show?

Deborah Chow, who helmed episodes 3 and 7 of The Mandalorian's first season, will direct the Obi-Wan series. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Chow, McGregor and writer Joby Harold will serve as executive producers.

Lucasfilm

What do we know about the plot of Obi-Wan Kenobi?



Right now, all we can really say is that Obi-Wan -- known to the locals as Ben Kenobi -- will watch over Luke from a distance while in exile on Tatooine. Don't think too hard about the fact that Vader failed to look for his son on his home planet, that the Galactic Empire didn't notice a young man with the name Skywalker or that Obi-Wan's alias is pretty darn similar to his own name.

It's unclear what kind of role Vader will play in this show, but concept art suggests he and Obi-Wan are going to fight.

Lucasfilm

On Nov. 12 (AKA DIsney Plus Day), Chow hinted that Obi-Wan will face other dangers.

"This is quite a dark time that we're coming into," she said. "Just being a Jedi, it's not safe, there's Jedi hunters out there."

Concept art hints that one of these hunters will be the Dark Side-wielding Imperial Inquisitor, as seen in CGI animated series Rebels and video game Jedi: Fallen Order.

We've had a few canon glimpses of this period. In the first volume of Marvel's main Star Wars comic series, Luke finds Obi-Wan's journals following the Jedi's death in A New Hope. These recount a few of his adventures on Tatooine, like saving Luke from Jabba's goons, protecting Jawas from Tusken Raiders and rescuing Owen from Wookiee bounty hunter Black Krrsantan (who just made his first live-action appearance in The Book of Boba Fett).

Marvel Comics

There's also Marvel's upcoming five-issue Obi-Wan comic miniseries, which will see him writing those journals during "the final days of his time on Tatooine," the official Star Wars site revealed on Feb. 3. It sounds like the main story will be set after this show, with flashbacks to different points in his life. Disney loves synergy though, so it's possible elements from the comic will appear in the show. The first issue comes out in May.

Obi-Wan's final battle with Maul takes place during this time, around two years before A New Hope. We've already seen how that goes down in the CGI animated series Star Wars Rebels. The Jedi could also reminisce about fighting in the Clone Wars, opening up the possibility of flashbacks (so we might see Christensen playing pre-Dark Side Anakin as well as Vader).

If you're eager to get a sense of this time period, John Jackson Miller's is worth a read. It's no longer canon because Disney rebranded many pre-2014 Star Wars stories under the "Legends" banner, but it reveals one of Obi-Wan's adventures as he tries to blend in on Tatooine.