'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Episode 4 Recap: Ewan McGregor's Jedi Master Gets His Groove Back

Wednesday brought us beyond the midpoint for Obi-Wan Kenobi, as episode 4 of the live-action Star Wars miniseries landed on Disney Plus. Jedi-in-exile Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) is in bad shape after nearly being burned alive during his horrifying reunion with fallen former apprentice Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen).

Our hero managed to escape with the help of Tala Durith (Indira Varma), an Imperial officer who's secretly helping Jedi escape Vader's clutches via an underground railroad known as the Path. The volatile Sith Lord will undoubtedly be pleased when he finds out.

Unfortunately, Tala and Obi-Wan left little Princess Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair) to reach the ship that'll take her home to Alderaan alone and she stepped right into the clutches of Imperial Inquisitor Reva (Moses Ingram), aka the Third Sister. The villain is determined to win favor with Vader, so it's lucky that only Obi-Wan knows Leia is the Sith Lord's lost daughter.

It's time to immerse ourselves fully in the Force and dive into a galaxy of SPOILERS. This show takes place around 10 years after Revenge of the Sith and nine years before A New Hope.

No escape

Obi-Wan manages to rescue Leia from Fortress Inquisitorius on Nur, but the wily Reva placed a tracker in the girl's beloved droid LOLA. It's part of her plan to track down the Jedi and the Path, which just about saves her from Vader's wrath.

This calls back to the original Star Wars movie (AKA Episode IV: A New Hope), since Vader employs a similar tactic in allowing the Millenium Falcon to lead the Empire to the hidden rebel base in Yavin IV. Since that movie takes place nine years after this show, it makes sense that the Sith Lord would employ the tactic again.

Leia also remembers the move in A New Hope, reasoning that having a tracker on board is "the only explanation" for their escape. I guess the events of this show taught her that lesson the hard way.

This article will be updated shortly.