Marvel Cinematic Universe phase 4: The full list of release dates

Here's where Black Widow, Spider-Man, Thor, Doctor Strange and the Disney Plus shows currently stand in the viewing calendar.

spider-man-far-from-home-sony

Spider-Man: Far From Home.

 Sony Pictures

Not even the Marvel Cinematic Universe could dodge the coronavirus hurricane sweeping through the movie calendar.

Black Widow was set to kick off the next wave of Marvel movies in May, but we'll now have to wait a full year later to see Scarlett Johansson team up with Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova in the post-Captain America: Civil War actioner.

Disney also nudged the new Disney Plus shows later down the line, after production on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, for example, had to hit pause in March. Luckily, we can leave it to MCU mastermind Kevin Feige to ensure the interconnected superhero universe doesn't suffer destructive blips to the story timeline.

Here's the current release slate for the MCU's Phase Four.

Movies

Movie

US release date

UK release date

Australia release date

Black Widow

May 7, 2021

May 7, 2021

29 April, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

July 9, 2021

July 9, 2021

July 8, 2021

Eternals

Nov. 5, 2021

Nov. 5, 2021

Oct. 28, 2021

Untitled Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel

Dec. 17, 2021

Dec. 17, 2021

Currently N/A

Thor: Love and Thunder

Feb. 11, 2022

Feb. 11, 2022

Feb. 10, 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

March 25, 2022

March 25, 2022

March 24, 2022

Disney Plus TV series

Series

Release date

WandaVision

December 2020

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

2021

Loki

2021

What If...?

2021

Hawkeye

2022

Ms. Marvel

2022

Moon Knight

2022

She-Hulk

2022

Every Marvel movie and TV show coming out in Phase 4 (and beyond)

