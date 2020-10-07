Marvel Cinematic Universe phase 4: The full list of release dates

Sony Pictures

Not even the Marvel Cinematic Universe could dodge the coronavirus hurricane sweeping through the movie calendar.

Black Widow was set to kick off the next wave of Marvel movies in May, but we'll now have to wait a full year later to see Scarlett Johansson team up with Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova in the post-Captain America: Civil War actioner.

Disney also nudged the new Disney Plus shows later down the line, after production on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, for example, had to hit pause in March. Luckily, we can leave it to MCU mastermind Kevin Feige to ensure the interconnected superhero universe doesn't suffer destructive blips to the story timeline.

Here's the current release slate for the MCU's Phase Four.

Movies

Disney Plus TV series