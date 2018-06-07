Nintendo at E3 2018: Watch live for details on Smash Bros. and more

Nintendo/Screenshot by CNET

It's the Nintendo Switch's second E3! Since launching last year, the Switch has been a huge success for Nintendo, and the Japanese gaming giant will look to continue its momentum at E3 2018. Nintendo will be the last major company to hold an event, following Sony and Microsoft earlier in the week. And as has been the case for years, Nintendo will avoid a live show like its console competitors. Instead, it'll air a series of prerecorded videos highlighting its lineup.

Earlier in the week, it'll also be hosting a tournament for Splatoon 2 and Super Smash Bros. Switch, the latter of which is by far Nintendo's most anticipated E3 2018 title after its surprise reveal earlier this year.

When?

Tuesday, June 10: 12:00 p.m. ET, 9:00 a.m. PT

See the start time in your area

Where?

Right here! We'll be embedding the livestream from our colleagues at GameSpot, so you can follow along in real time. (Head here for E3's full schedule of press conferences.)

Alternately, you can watch on Nintendo's YouTube channel.

The event itself is happening in Los Angeles, and the CNET team will be there on the ground.

Now Playing: Watch this: E3 2018 preview

What can we expect?

Nintendo is always hard to predict, but here's what we know so far:

E3 2018: What to expect: All the rumors and early news from the year's biggest gaming show

E3 2018 coverage at CNET: All of our E3 2018 coverage in one place

E3 2018 coverage at GameSpot: Wall-to-wall coverage of the show from our sister site, GameSpot

E3 2018 coverage at Giant Bomb: Still more commentary and news from E3, from our colleagues at Giant Bomb