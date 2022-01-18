New movies coming out in 2022: Blockbusters from Marvel, DC, Netflix and more

Marvel

It's official: 2022 is the year of the sequel. Movie theaters have been dominated by franchise films for years, but the pandemic has crunched the past couple of years' worth of blockbusters into one bonanza year at the box office. These are the latest dates for your diary as we celebrate the big films (and hopefully a few smaller ones) hitting the big screen and streaming services in 2022 (and beyond).

Black Panther, The Flash, Thor, Aquaman, Doctor Strange and Batman are among the superheroes hitting the big screen again. There are new movies in the Mission: Impossible, Jurassic Park and Avatar series. But as the omicron variant continues to spread, delays are still happening -- the Spider-Man spinoff Morbius got pushed back just weeks before it was supposed to come out.

It's been tough to keep up with all the changes to the movie schedule during the pandemic, from the everything-gets-cancelled start through the delta variant and now the omicron surge, but we've got you covered on the latest US theatrical and streaming movie release dates for 2022. If these dates are still in flux, we'll let you know about the latest changes as new dates are announced.

Out now (January 2022)

Rumors told us this sequel to Homecoming and Far From Home would see former Spider-men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield join incumbent Tom Holland for a multiverse-based web-slinging adventure.

Keanu Reeves returns to the Matrix in a new cyberpunk action thriller from one of the creators behind the original trilogy, Lana Wachowski. The film will stream on HBO Max too.

Ralph Fiennes suits up for this World War I-era prequel to the sharp-dressed Kingsman series.

The 355

Jessica Chastain leads a classy cast of spies in action thriller The 355. Oscar winners Lupita Nyong'o and Penelope Cruz join forces with international stars Diane Kruger and Fan Bingbing for a thriller that was delayed a year.

2022 release dates

See For Me (Jan. 7, 2022)

A young blind woman faces thieves, her only protection a new app connecting her to a volunteer who sees on her behalf.

Scream (Jan. 14, 2022)



The '90s slasher series returns.

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Jan. 14, 2022)

Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in Joel Coen's visually striking Shakespeare adaptation The Tragedy of Macbeth, streaming on Apple TV Plus.

The Last Thing Mary Saw (Jan. 20, 2022)

In 1843, a forbidden love leads to terror in this Shudder horror flick.

Aline (Jan. 21, 2022)



"A fiction freely inspired by the life of Celine Dion." Really.

Munich: The Edge of War (Jan. 21, 2022)

George MacKay and Jeremy Irons star in this Netflix historical thriller as Europe stands on the brink of World War II and two friends face a conspiracy from opposite sides.

The King's Daughter (Jan. 21, 2022)



Pierce Brosnan is France's King Louis XIV, who captures a mermaid in this fantasy adventure.

The Fallout (Jan. 21, 2022)



This award-winning HBO Max film follows a high school student facing the world after a school shooting.

Home (Jan. 24, 2022)

The directorial debut from Franka Potente (The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy, Run Lola Run) stars Kathy Bates, Jake McLaughlin and Aisling Franciosi in a drama about a 40-year-old man returning home from prison.

Cyrano (Jan. 28, 2022)

Peter Dinklage is the legendary lover in Cyrano.

Sundown (Jan. 28, 2022)

Tim Roth and Charlotte Gainsbourg play a wealthy family on vacation in Mexico until a distant emergency disrupts their ordered world in this suspenseful thriller.

Poly Styrene: I Am A Cliché (Feb. 2, 2022)

Riveting documentary about Poly Styrene, the boundary-smashing feminist icon pop singer and punk pioneer.

Moonfall (Feb. 4, 2022)



Roland Emmerich and Halle Berry want the moon on a stick in this sci-fi extravaganza.

The Worst Person in the World (Feb. 4, 2022)

Renate Reinsve won best actress at Cannes for her central role in this acclaimed romantic drama.

The Long Night (Feb. 4, 2022)

A prophecy causes problems for Scout Taylor-Compton (from Rob Zombie's Halloween flicks) in this horror movie, when a visit to her childhood home to find her parents brings her face to face with a nightmarish cult instead.

Jackass Forever (Feb. 4, 2022)



Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Wee Man and the Jackass crew return after a long break for more pranks and shenanigans. Celebrity guests include Eric André, Shaquille O'Neal, Tony Hawk, Tyler the Creator and Machine Gun Kelly.

Alone With You (Feb. 4, 2022)

A young woman prepares a romantic homecoming for her girlfriend but their apartment turns against her when voices, shadows, and hallucinations reveal a truth she has been unwilling to face.

The Wanting Mare (Feb. 7, 2022)

In the world of Anmaere, north of the city of Whithren, wild horses run through the moorlands and up the coast, while a line of women pass a single dream through the generations: a memory of a time where magic and myth were alive in the world. The Wanting Mare is the directorial debut of Nicolas Ashe Bateman, a visual effects artist who worked on A24's The Green Knight.

Kimi (Feb. 10. 2022)

Steven Soderbergh directs Zoë Kravitz as an agoraphobic tech worker forced to venture into the city streets during the COVID-19 pandemic in this HBO Max thriller.

Death on the Nile (Feb. 11, 2022)

Kenneth Branagh once again fires up his mustache and little gray cells as Agatha Christie's detective Hercule Poirot in a follow-up to 2017's Murder on the Orient Express.

Blacklight (Feb. 11, 2022)

Liam Neeson kicks ass, again.

I Want You Back (Feb. 11, 2022)

Charlie Day and Jenny Slate scheme to get back at their exes in this rom-com from Amazon Prime Video.

The Devil's Light (Feb. 11, 2022)

Nuns and exorcisms and stuff.

Cosmic Dawn (Feb. 11, 2022)

Model and It girl Camille Rowe stars with Emmanuelle Chriqui in a weird tale of alien abductions, cults and music by MGMT.

Petrov's Flu (Feb. 11, 2022)

A wild, violent and visually stunning slice of Russian cinema that wowed audiences at the Cannes film festival, released in the UK Feb. 11.

Uncharted (Feb. 18, 2022)

When 2020's films began to be reshuffled, Uncharted was the first 2021 film to be moved. Fans are hyped for Sony's video game adaptation starring Tom Holland, although the release date has jumped around more than Nathan Drake exploring a temple.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Feb. 18, 2022)



Netflix reboots the classic horror movie.

Sneakerella (Feb. 18, 2022)

Disney Plus updates the Cinderella story to modern-day sneaker culture.

Luck (Feb. 18, 2022)

Jane Fonda and Whoopi Goldberg lend their voices to this animated comedy on Apple TV Plus.

Hellbender (Feb. 24, 2022)

In this Shudder shocker, a teenager lives an isolated life atop a mountain with her mother until an insatiable and violent hunger awakens the dark secrets of her family's blood.

The Outfit (Feb. 25, 2022)



Mark Rylance is a tailor who makes outfits for the Outfit, geddit?

Studio 666 (Feb. 25, 2022)

Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters made a horror movie. We're sold!

The Batman (March 4, 2022)

Robert Pattinson dons the bat suit for this delayed DC adventure. It's a Warner Bros. film, but there are no plans to stream it on HBO Max -- only 2021 films were released online.

Turning Red (March 11, 2022)

Pixar's latest flick features a young girl who unwittingly transforms into a giant red panda on Disney Plus.

Unwelcome (March 18, 2022)

Hannah John-Kamen and Douglas Booth are an expectant couple dealing with goblins at the bottom of their new garden.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (March 18, 2022)

Guy Ritchie directs Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza and Hugh Grant in a tongue-in-cheek spy romp.

The Contractor (March 18, 2022)

Chris Pine and Ben Foster reunite for some special forces shenanigans, after their acclaimed pairing in 2016's Hell or High Water.

X (March 18, 2022)

A24 present a horror movie starring Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Brittany Snow and Scott Mescudi as teens caught out when they make an adult film in rural Texas.

The Lost City (March 25, 2022)

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum are an author and a model caught up in a jungle adventure in this adventure comedy.

Everything Everywhere All at Once (March 25, 2022)

Michelle Yeoh stars in a multiverse-spanning epic from A24. Trust me, just watch the trailer.

Morbius (April 1, 2022)

Sony's Spider-Man spinoff features Jared Leto as Marvel vampire Morbius. Already delayed a couple of times, in January it was pushed back again.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (April 8, 2022)

Johnny Depp magically disappears from the Harry Potter prequel series, replaced as the villain by Mads Mikkelsen.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (April 8, 2022)

Idris Elba is Knuckles as Sonic returns.

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers (April 8, 2022)

John Mulaney and Andy Samberg voice the animated heroes for Disney Plus.

Ambulance (April 8, 2022)

Michael Bay dials 911 in this intense action thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Operation Mincemeat (April 22, 2022)

Colin Firth, Matthew Macfayden and Kelly Macdonald head this real-life World War II drama.

65 (April 29, 2022)

Adam Driver is a crash-landed astronaut in a thriller directed by the writers of A Quiet Place.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 6, 2022)

Following his meddling in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel's cocky sorcerer Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, tackles the Multiverse of Madness.

Shin Ultraman (May 13, 2022)

A reimagining of Japanese superhero adventure Ultraman.

DC League of Super-Pets (May 20, 2022)

Dwayne Johnson is Krypto (Superman's dog) in this animated comedy featuring the voices of Keanu Reeves, John Krasinski, Kate McKinnon, Natasha Lyonne, Kevin Hart, Diego Luna, Jameela Jamil and Vanessa Bayer.

Bob's Burgers: The Movie (May 27, 2022)

The Belcher family flips out in an animated version of the cartoon series Bob's Burgers.

Top Gun: Maverick (May 27, 2022)



We've waited over 30 years for a sequel to the original 1986 Top Gun, as Tom Cruise feels the need for speed again.

Jurassic World: Dominion (June 10, 2022)



Universal Pictures

Original Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum join Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt in this sixth dino-blockbuster.

Lightyear (June 17, 2022)

Chris Evans takes Toy Story's pompous plaything to infinity and beyond, as teased in the first Lightyear trailer from Pixar.

Elvis (June 24, 2022)



Baz Luhrmann's Elvis tribute became an early high-profile casualty of the pandemic when Tom Hanks, who appears in the film as Col. Tom Parker, contracted the coronavirus. He and his wife, Rita Wilson, thankfully recovered, and the film is delayed only a month.

The Black Phone (June 24, 2022)

Ethan Hawke headlines a chilling horror movie.

Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8, 2022)

Chris Hemsworth again brings the hammer down, with Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Jeff Goldblum. Guardians of the Galaxy chums Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn and Vin Diesel also come along.

Bullet Train (July 15, 2022)

John Wick director David Leitch shoots with an all-star cast, including Brad Pitt, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon and Sandra Bullock.

Nope (July 20, 2022)

Jordan Peele follows Get Out and Us with this new chiller, starring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun.

Where the Crawdads Sing (July 22, 2022)

Where the Crawdads Sing is based on the bestselling novel by Delia Owens, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones from TV hit Normal People.

Black Adam (July 29, 2022)

Dwayne Johnson is the vengeful DC villain Black Adam.

Secret Headquarters (Aug. 12, 2022)

Owen Wilson stars in the tale of a kid who discovers a superhero's secret headquarters under his home.

The Man From Toronto (Aug. 12, 2022)

Thrown together in an Airbnb, Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson team up to kill someone.

The Bride (Aug. 26, 2022)

The Bride is a thriller that about a young woman invited to a lavish destination wedding in England, only for the nuptials to take a sinister turn.

Samaritan (Aug. 26, 2022)

Sylvester Stallone is an aging superhero in this dark take on superheroics.

Salem's Lot (Sept. 9, 2022)

A new take on Stephen King's vampire tale, from Warner Bros. and starring Alfre Woodard.

The Woman King (Sept. 16, 2022)

Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch and John Boyega star in Gina Prince-Bythewood's historical epic.

Don't Worry Darling (Sept. 23, 2022)

Olivia Wilde directs Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in a story of a 1950s housewife discovering a disturbing secret. Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and Nick Kroll also star.

Mission: Impossible 7 (Sept. 30, 2022)

Enlarge Image Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise was infamously strict about coronavirus precautions while filming his latest spy thriller, Mission: Impossible 7.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) (Oct. 7, 2022)

The animated spider-action continues as Miles Morales swings into action.

Halloween Ends (Oct. 14, 2022)

The slasher series sees Jamie Lee Curtis take on a masked killer for a final time (until the next reboot).

The Flash (Nov. 4, 2022)

Ezra Miller is speedy superhero Flash in DC's multiverse-spanning adventure bringing back Michael Keaton's Batman.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Nov. 11, 2022)

Ryan Coogler directs Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Martin Freeman and Angela Bassett in this Marvel sequel.

She Said (Nov. 18, 2022)

Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan play journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, who investigated Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct.

Creed III (Nov. 23, 2022)

Michael B. Jordan not only gets back in the ring, but he also directs.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (Dec. 16, 2022)

Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II return for more aquatic action in DC's Aquaman 2.

Avatar 2 (Dec. 16, 2022)

Avatar and Star Wars will alternate each Christmas for the next few years. James Cameron's Avatar 2 drops in 2022, Avatar 3 in 2024, Avatar 4 in 2026 and Avatar 5 in 2028.

Untitled Mario film (Dec. 21, 2022)

Chris Pratt is the voice of the Nintendo legend.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Dec. 23, 2022)

Naomi Ackie takes the mic in this biopic of Whitney Houston, directed by Kasi Lemmons.

Babylon (Dec. 23, 2022)

Damien Chazelle heads for the golden age of Hollywood, with Brad Pitt and with Margot Robbie as real-life star Clara Bow.

Killers of the Flower Moon (2022)

Martin Scorsese directs Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in this 1920s-set crime thriller for Apple TV Plus.

Prey (2022)

Hulu will release this latest Predator movie in 2022.

Pinocchio (2022)

Guillermo del Toro directs a stop-motion animated musical fantasy for Netflix, featuring the voices of Ewan McGregor, Ron Perlman, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Cate Blanchett and John Turturro.

The Amazing Maurice (2022)

Hugh Laurie, Emilia Clarke, David Thewlis, Himesh Patel, Gemma Arterton, Hugh Bonneville, David Tennant, Rob Brydon and Joe Sugg voice this adaptation of Terry Pratchett's novel The Amazing Maurice and His Educated Rodents.

The School for Good and Evil (2022)

Paul Feig directs this Netflix fantasy based on Soman Chainani's 2013 novel about a school for fairytale heroes and villains.

Wendell and Wild (2022)

Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele are two scheming demons in a stop-motion fantasy coming to Netflix.

Three Men and a Baby (2022)

Zac Efron heads the cast of a Disney Plus reboot for the popular 1987 comedy starring Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson (originally based on a French film).

Escape from Spiderhead (2022)

Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett star in a Netflix sci-fi story about future prisoners and mind-altering drugs.

Beavis and Butt-Head (2022)

Paramount Plus will stream a long-awaited reboot for Mike Judge's sniggering delinquents.

2023 release dates



The Marvels (Feb. 17, 2023)

Captain Marvel 2 unites Brie Larson's cosmic crusader with some new friends.

Dungeons & Dragons (March 3, 2023)

Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page roll the dice for a new movie version of the iconic roleplaying game.

John Wick: Chapter 4 (March 24, 2023)

Following The Matrix Resurrections, Keanu's other all-action franchise also returns for a fourth outing.

Indiana Jones 5 (June 30, 2023)



The man with the hat is back, as Harrison Ford whips his way into his 80s.

Mission: Impossible 8 (July 2023)



Shot back-to-back with No. 7, hence the fast turnaround. Henry Czerny reprises his role from the very first in the series, in 1996.

Untitled Star Trek movie (Dec. 22, 2023)

Seven years after Star Trek Beyond, Kirk and crew will boldly go once more, directed by WandaVision's Matt Shakman.

Star Wars (December 2023 and onward)

Three Star Wars movies will arrive every other year, between Avatar sequels, in 2023, 2025 and 2027.