'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Delayed To 2023

Part 1 was pushed back to next June and Part 2 will come out in March 2024.

Sean Keane headshot
Sean Keane
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Miles Morales

Miles Morales won't swing back onto the silver screen again until next year.

 Sony Pictures

The two-part sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has been delayed, Sony said via the CGI animated movies' official Twitter account on Wednesday. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part 1) will hit theaters June 2, 2023, having previously been scheduled to come out this October.

Part 2 will arrive March 29, 2024, it said.

"More time to make it great," writer and producer Christopher Miller tweeted after the delay was announced.

The Oscar-winning Into the Spider-Verse came out in 2018 and followed Miles Morales as he became the new Spider-Man in the wake of his universe's Peter Parker's death. His first adventure sees him running into a bunch of Spider-People from other universes.

Its sequel looks like it'll continue this trend, with the first trailer showing Miles battling Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) in colorful future metropolis Nueva York.

