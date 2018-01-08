Nest x Yale Lock is a keyless deadbolt for Nest Secure

Yale/Nest

Back in October 2015, Yale and Nest announced plans to collaborate on a lock called Linus. That project never made it to market, but the lock giant and the Google-owned smart home company have announced a new, keyless touchscreen deadbolt, aptly named the Nest x Yale Lock, at CES 2018.

The new lock replaces your existing deadbolt with keyless touchscreen functionality and control through the Nest app. With the app, you'll be able to lock and unlock your doors from anywhere, create and schedule up to 250 pass codes for access management, as well as revoke codes and view lock history. The Nest x Yale can also be set to automatically lock when you're away from home.

Yale's integration with the Nest Secure means the Nest x Yale lock can disarm the Nest alarm system. If you own the Nest Hello video doorbell, the Nest x Yale lock can see who's at your door and remotely unlock it to let them in.

The lock has no physical key, but reinforced hardware, multiple layers of bank-level encryption and Nest's Weave technology aim to create a lock that's both stylish and secure. Should your power or Wi-Fi fail, the Nest x Yale lock can be opened using the touchscreen keypad. The lock includes low battery alerts, and a 9-volt terminal on the bottom of the lock acts as a backup power method.

Pricing for the Nest x Yale lock has not been announced, but the lock will be available for preorder in February, with delivery in March.

