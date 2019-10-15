Google announced a new small smart speaker Tuesday at the company's Made by Google '19 launch event in New York.
The Google Home Mini was released in 2017, a smaller, more affordable speaker than the Google Home that came before it. With all the same Google Assistant capabilities and a more affordable, $49 price, the Google Home Mini proved to be one of Google's best sellers.
Now, the company is announcing a new version of their smallest smart speaker. It's called the Nest Mini, as Google moves toward a Nest-branded line of smart-home devices that includes the Nest Hello, Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max.
The Nest Mini looks very similar to the Google Home Mini, but there are sure to be differences inside. Stay tuned for updates to this post as the event continues.
