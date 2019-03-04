Microsoft rolls out Excel tool that turns phone pics into spreadsheets

Microsoft

The days of having to enter data manually are coming to an end. Microsoft's newest feature for Excel, "Insert Data from Picture" has begun rolling out to users.

The feature, first announced at the Ignite conference last September, lets you take a photo in the Excel app of table data with your phone. The information is automatically turned into an editable Excel spreadsheet.

"Insert Data from Picture" is starting to show up Monday on some Android Excel apps. Last month on its website, Microsoft said support for the Excel iOS app is coming soon.

The new Office app went live in February for Windows 10 users. The app was originally announced in December and replaces the current My Office app.

