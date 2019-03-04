The days of having to enter data manually are coming to an end. Microsoft's newest feature for Excel, "Insert Data from Picture" has begun rolling out to users.
The feature, first announced at the Ignite conference last September, lets you take a photo in the Excel app of table data with your phone. The information is automatically turned into an editable Excel spreadsheet.
"Insert Data from Picture" is starting to show up Monday on some Android Excel apps. Last month on its website, Microsoft said support for the Excel iOS app is coming soon.
The new Office app went live in February for Windows 10 users. The app was originally announced in December and replaces the current My Office app.
5G and foldable phones go big at MWC 2019: With international intrigue and a 5G coming-out party, this show doesn’t need the boost of a Samsung event.
Galaxy S10 Plus ongoing review: Take a look at what's good and bad so far.
Discuss: Microsoft rolls out Excel tool that turns phone pics into spreadsheets
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.