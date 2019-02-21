Microsoft's new Office app is live for all Windows 10 users

Sajjad Hussain/Getty Images

Microsoft's new Office app is available now for all Windows 10 users, Microsoft announced in a blog post Wednesday. The app, which was announced in December, replaces the current My Office app.

The new app is designed to be more useful to Office users by letting them launch documents, access Office desktop apps and more. While the soon-to-be-replaced My Office app has most of these features, the new one focuses on free elements.

With the new app, you can find your way around with tutorials, tips, tricks and more -- but no Clippy. Microsoft Office joined the Mac App Store earlier this year.

The new Office app is free and comes preinstalled on Windows 10, so you don't need to buy Office 365 to use it.

