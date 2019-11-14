Microsoft details Project xCloud beta updates including new games, regions

At its annual Xbox event in London, X019, Microsoft delivered updates on its Project xCloud cloud-gaming service, which went into preview on Android phones in mid-October. Most of it revealed the features we can expect next year -- for instance, the preview will be coming to Windows 10, support an expanded list of Bluetooth controllers, and become available in more countries including Western Europe -- but more imminently it's adding a ton more games to the preview program.
If you haven't yet signed up for the preview, it's not too late: Microsoft's still taking names, even though not all the people who've registered have received invitations (like me!). The preview will become available in 2020 to Western Europe, Canada, India, Japan and more.
At the moment, the preview only supports Android, but in 2020 Microsoft plans to bring game streaming to Windows 10 systems and other (unnamed) devices. (I wouldn't be surprised if Chromebooks were one of those platforms.) In 2020, the company will also add teh ability to stream Xbox games you own or buy from the cloud and game streaming from the cloud to Xbox Game Pass. That implies some tiered subscriptions, though Microsoft remained mum on any pricing or official launch dates.
Also coming next year, you'll also be able to use DualShock 4 wireless controllers and Razer's Junglecat game pad-- Razer was a Microsoft partner for adapting its couch keyboard-and-mouse solution, the Turret, for use with the Xbox One -- as well as other Bluetooth devices.
However, we did get pricing for Halo: The Master Chief Collection which is coming to the PC on December 3: $40 for the entire collection or Halo: Reach alone for $10. It will also be available with Xbox Game Pass. Preorders have gone live on Steam.
The new games coming to the xCloud Preview are a mix of relatively new ones like World War Z, Forza Horizon 4, Devil May Cry 5 and a variety of back catalog entries. They are:
- Absolver
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Black Desert Online
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Conan Exiles
- Crackdown 3
- Darksiders 3
- Dead Island: Definitive Edition
- Devil May Cry 5
- F1 2019
- For the King
- Forza Horizon 4
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Halo Wars 2
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor
- Hitman
- Just Cause 4
- Madden NFL 20
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Overcooked!
- Puyo Puyo Champions
- RAD
- ReCore: Definitive Edition
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Sniper Elite 4
- Soulcalibur VI
- State of Decay 2
- Subnautica
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
- Tekken 7
- Tera
- The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Vampyr
- Vermintide 2
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima
- World of Tanks: Mercenaries
- World of Warships: Legends
- World War Z
- WRC 7
- WWE 2K20
- Yoku's Island Express
