Marvel's Moon Knight release schedule: When does episode 1 hit Disney Plus?

If the official trailer and a Super Bowl TV spot for Moon Knight is any indication, the Disney Plus series will be a dark and thrilling addition to Marvel's ever-growing suite of shows. But when can we expect to see Oscar Isaac appear on our screens as the troubled caped character?

The first episode of Moon Knight hits streaming on Wednesday, March 30. Episode releases will likely follow previous Marvel shows on Disney Plus, with one episode arriving each Wednesday. We know that there will be six in the season and that they'll clock in at around 40 to 50 minutes each.

Moon Knight episode release dates and times

Here's the full release schedule for Moon Knight on Disney Plus. We'll update this as more info becomes available.

Episode 1: Wednesday, March 30, at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT/7 p.m. AEST).

Wednesday, March 30, at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT/7 p.m. AEST). Episode 2: Wednesday, April 6, at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT/7 p.m. AEST)

Wednesday, April 6, at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT/7 p.m. AEST) Episode 3: Wednesday, April 13, at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT/7 p.m. AEST)

Wednesday, April 13, at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT/7 p.m. AEST) Episode 4: Wednesday, April 20, at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT/7 p.m. AEST)

Wednesday, April 20, at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT/7 p.m. AEST) Episode 5: Wednesday, April 27, at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT/7 p.m. AEST)

Wednesday, April 27, at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT/7 p.m. AEST) Episode 6: Wednesday, May 4, at 12 a.m. PT (3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT/7 p.m. AEST)

Moon Knight trailer

Here's a glimpse of a London-accent-using Isaac in action.

And for some more fun, venture here for a trailer with commentary from Isaac and Ethan Hawke, who appears as a cult leader-type figure in the show.

What is Moon Knight about?

The trailer for Moon Knight introduces audiences to Steven Grant, a sleep-deprived and disoriented store employee played by Oscar Isaac. According to a Marvel synopsis, Grant eventually learns he has dissociative identity disorder, sharing his body with a mercenary named Marc Spector.

Things apparently escalate from there: "As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt," Marvel writes.

In the comics, Spector becomes Moon Knight after an encounter with an Egyptian god. We've yet to learn exactly how Isaac's character takes on the celestial moniker, but we're excited to see how it all pans out.